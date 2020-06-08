Showtime sets Docu & # 39; Attica & # 39; of Emmy winner Stanley Nelson – Up News Info

Showtime Documentary Films has established Attica from Emmy winner Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders, the murder of Emmett until) The timely full-length documentary chronicles the five-day prison rebellion that occurred in the fall of 1971 in New York State and remains the largest and deadliest in the country. Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. made the announcement today. Attica It is slated to debut on Showtime in 2021, which marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising.

Attica It will go beyond the five days of rebellion and give a broader understanding of the Attica tragedy in the cross currents of politics, race, power and punishment in the early 1970s. Through expert voices and archival images of urban and suburban life, the film explores the tensions between a young, radicalized population of mostly black and Latino inmates, and correctional officers from a predominantly white business city, where the prison Attica was the leading employer for generations. of families.

Attica It examines prisoners 'demands for recognition of their humanity at the culmination of a time when racial justice activists embraced prisoners' rights as an extension of their fight for civil rights. Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, Pulitzer Prize and Bancroft Prize winning author of Blood in the water: the 1971 Attica prison uprising and its legacy, will serve as the primary historical consultant on the project.

"Attica it's a movie that I've been waiting to make for a long time. It is a dramatic story, with so many great voices not being heard, "Nelson said." The uprising and its aftermath shaped the present in a way that I think will be surprising to the public. I am delighted to partner with Showtime on this project. "

"Few words in our nation's history evoke emotions more powerful than Attica, especially at the intersection of race and our prison system, "said Malhotra." And no filmmaker is more suited to making sense of those five days in American history than Stanley Nelson. "We are honored and excited to work with a filmmaker of Stanley's caliber to tell such a relevant story fifty years later. "

Winner of the MacArthur and Peabody Award, Nelson is known for highlighting unfamiliar, familiar aspects of America's past. He won an Emmy for the docus Freedom Riders and The murder of Emmett Till. He also directed Miles Davis: birth of genius which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Attica It is produced by Nelson’s Firelight Films and Topic Studios for Showtime Documentary Films.