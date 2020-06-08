Sheriff: 1 killed at Carver Co. Motorcycle accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Carver County authorities say a 49-year-old man died after a motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded around 3:18 p.m. 2600 block from County Road 21 in Hollywood Township.

Upon arrival, officers found that both drivers were injured in the crash. The vehicle operator, a 61-year-old Silver Lake woman, was treated by paramedics for non-fatal injuries. The motorcycle's rider, Dean Hecksel de Mayer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Heckel was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of his motorcycle, veering into oncoming traffic. The 49-year-old man hit a passenger vehicle traveling south.

According to a witness, the front of Hecksel's motorcycle "jerked,quot; as it passed another rider and then lost control, leading to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.