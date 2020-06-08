Sheffield Doc / Fest Unveils Lineup for 2020 Edition Largely Virtual – Up News Info

Sheffield Doc / Fest, one of the key events on Europe's fact calendar, has released a schedule for its 2020 edition with 115 films from 50 countries, including 31 world premieres.

As Up News Info previously reported, this year's edition, which runs from June 10, will take place largely online due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The festival is launching a pay-per-view VOD platform and subscription options for UK audiences that will screen the show and also present questions and answers with the filmmakers. Later, between October and November, organizers plan to screen movies in Sheffield theaters on certain weekends.

Additionally, Doc / Fest has partnered with BFI Player, Doc Alliance Films, The Guardian, and MUBI, which will host their selected shows at various points between July and November.

On the industry side, Meetmarket presentation forums, Alternate Realities Talent Market and other activities will take place from June 8-10 in an online format. On June 11 and 12, the Doc Society will host virtual evenings for delegates.

Filmmakers represented on the show include Lynne Ramsay, whose 30-minute short Brigitte screens after being at Venice Days last year, Carol Salter and Jia Zhang-ke, whose Swim until the sea turns blue screens that were released in Berlin. There are also 22 first-time filmmakers selected.

"This year's program brings together various forms of film and narrative, landscapes, human existence and forms of expression. It is reflected in our contemporary world through its present and past, and a multitude of sensibilities," said the festival's director, Cíntia Gil.

“The crisis we are experiencing now points, and not for the first time, to the systemic failure of institutions and nations, and their need to be equitable in their capacities to respect life, liberty and care. It has given us a keen sense of what needs to change and a desire for stronger ties between us.

“This program is our contribution to that: it comes from a collective effort to resist hegemonic opinions about cinema and its relationship with the world and our lives. It represents multiple conversations that we want to continue in the near future, through different programs and forms. "