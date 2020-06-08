Severe frost warnings in Victoria, but WA sees warmer than normal start to winter

Here is the weather in Australia on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Offshore winds are causing rainfall along parts of the coasts of New South Wales and Queensland, in the extreme northeast of NT and southwest of WA.

High pressure remains mostly clear and calm elsewhere, leading to a cold night in central and southern, freezing cold in SA, TAS, VIC and inland New South Wales.

Melbourne has woken up to its coldest morning since August 2018, while such low temperatures have not been felt on a June morning since 2015.

A reinforced coastal canal will generate coastal rainfall in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Moist winds on land will cause light rains in western TAS and northeast Arnhem in NT. A high will bring conditions set elsewhere with a cold morning.

Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales

Showers, from cold to cold in the northeast. Fog and then sunny, from cold to cold in the southeast. Fog, then sunny, cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, from cold to cold in the northwest.

Sydney can wait up to 19 with a possible shower, while the rising Canberra sun will soften a morning chill from -1 to 13.

Mostly sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Relaxing, soft to warm showers in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, soft inside. Sunny, cold to temperate in the south.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with a maximum of 33.

Mostly sunny, cold to mild in the southeast. Showers, warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cold to temperate in the northwest. Sunny, cold to cold in the southwest.

Brisbane may have a late shower, with a maximum of 23 after a cool morning.

Mostly cloudy, cold to very cold in the southeast and center. Mostly sunny, cold to temperate in the west and north.

Adelaide will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will not exceed 14 degrees.

High pressure brought calm winds and clear skies in the southern Australian capital yesterday, resulting in well below-average minimum temperatures.

It was the coldest temperature earlier in the year for 38 years at Parafield (-1.9 degrees) and Elizabeth (-0.7 degrees), and 31 years at Kent Town of Adelaide (1.5 degrees) and Adelaide Airport (1.1 degrees).

High pressure will remain close for the next few days, with morning temperatures expected to drop convincingly to single figures each morning.

This morning seems to be the coldest at this stage, possibly as cold as the night just passed.

Overnight temperatures will be cooler next weekend, but this will be at the expense of much more unstable conditions.

Increasing, cold rains in the southwest. Windy in the highlands. Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Late shower, cold in the northwest. Mostly sunny, cold in the northeast.

Hobart will be sunny on the main, with a maximum of 14.

A strong wind warning has been issued from 5 a.m. EST this morning to midnight EST Wednesday June 10 for the southeast and southwest coast, and until tomorrow for the central west coast.

Mostly cloudy, cold in the southwest. Frost and then sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the northwest. Fog, then sunny, cold in the northeast.

Severe frosts are forecast with temperatures down to -3 degrees that can cause major damage to crops this morning in parts of the forecast districts of Wimmera, the north of the country, the central north, the northeast and the southwest.

Frosts with temperatures up to -2 degrees are forecast for this morning in parts of the forecast districts of Mallee, Central, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland.

After some early frosts and a minimum of 3 in the morning, Melbourne should see some sun and a maximum of 15.

Much of Victoria has woken up to frost and single-digit temperatures today. (Office of Meteorology)

Mostly sunny, cold to temperate in the southwest and south. Sunny, cold to mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast.

It will be mostly sunny in Perth, with a maximum of 25.

It's been a warmer-than-average start to winter for southwest Washington, and is likely to continue until the next cold front arrives on Thursday.

In addition to a few weak channels that cross the Southwest Lands Division and a rapidly declining front when it reached the southwest coast on Saturday night, high pressure has been firm over the region, mainly bringing clear skies and light winds.

A depression has also been maintained near the shoreline, which tends to bring inland heat towards the shoreline. This synoptic pattern has seen that most places in Southwest WA reach above-average daytime temperatures during the first week of winter.

People enjoyed a smooth start to winter at London Court in Perth last week. (Getty)

Perth is currently running almost four degrees above normal for this time of year, and slightly less but still above average in Bunbury, running more than two degrees more. It's not just the coastal heat, either, with Katanning and Bridgetown running about three degrees warmer than the average so far in June.

The weekend's weak front, and the north front ahead, did enough to keep the nights warm, with most areas in the southwest hitting 6-8 degrees above normal. This significantly increased the June average low.

Above-average days and above-average nights are slated to continue through southwest WA through Thursday under a similar weather pattern. A cold front is expected later on Thursday, which expels the winter heat and brings more suitable temperatures for this time of year on Friday.