Series "The Outpost" will resume filming season 3 in Serbia – Up News Info

Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment said Monday that they will resume production in Serbia for the third season of the fantasy-adventure series. The outpost. Production stopped at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March.

The announcement was jointly made by Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment and Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment.

Balkanic Media, a Belgrade-based production company, has an extensive post-closure production plan that contains comprehensive and comprehensive guidelines on maintaining the safety of personnel and crew on set. All crew members receive training to ensure that security measures are maintained.

"We are excited to be one of the first productions to resume after the television and film industry stopped," said Devlin. "Balkanic Media has gone above and beyond to ensure everyone's safety on set, and we are happy that the third season of The Outpost is complete and ready to premiere in the fall of 2020."

Dr. Branka Matijasevic, Doctor of Medicine, Head of the Eternal Polyclinic Medical System in Belgrade, who was Chief of Staff at the Institute of Urgent Medical Care in the City during the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2009 will be the medical advisor to the production. She has worked with international and local film productions as a medical consultant and production doctor on set, including the television shows Survivor Serbia and Survivor Slovenia.

"After examining the content of the Post-Isolation Plan for the continuation of production of The Outpost, Season 3, I can affirm that the Plan meets the requirements of all the COVID-19 prevention standards prescribed by the Institute of Public Health from Serbia. "Matijasevic said." As one of the essential measurements, I propose daily physical exams for the cast, performed upon arrival at the study and consisting of the following procedures: auscultation of lungs and heart, ECG, measurement of tension, measurement of saturation and febrile control. Results would be archived and saved. Crew members would be screened weekly, one capsule at a time, following the same procedure as the cast. Each cast member and crew will have a medical file with everyone's record. exams, and will be available for review upon request. "

The show stars Jessica Green (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Jake Stormoen (Extinct), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals), and Anand Desai-Barochia (Emmerdale). The series airs on The CW in the US. USA Sonia Mehandjiyska, International Distribution Director for Electric Entertainment and her team, continue to sell the series that has already been sold to NBCU globally, in addition to a variety of international stations and platforms.

Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, The outpost It is also produced by the Marc Entertainment team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by the team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.