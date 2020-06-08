Senate investigation of employee to grill finance minister mathias cormann for accounting error

Treasury Chief Steven Kennedy will face the music on Tuesday when the coronavirus investigation turns its attention to the $ 60 billion JobKeeper accounting error

The federal government predicted that biweekly payments of $ 1,500 would cost $ 130 billion to cover more than six million workers.

But it was later revealed that three million fewer employees were part of the plan, forcing the projection to be revised to $ 70 billion.

Treasury officials face a complaint about JobKeeper's $ 60 billion accounting error. (AAP)

Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan and other senior officials from the Australian Tax Office will also head the committee.

The ATO and the Treasury attributed the massive miscalculation in part to companies that made errors on JobKeeper application forms.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will be questioned by the Senate committee. (AAP)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week guaranteed that the program would continue throughout the legislated period, but the government announced Monday that a sector would be closed early.

Instead, child care services will receive a transition payment beginning July 20 that Education Minister Dan Tehan predicts will be "a little,quot; less than JobKeeper.

Labor attacked the decision, accusing Morrison of breaking a promise.

Child care workers will become the first to lose wage subsidy payments next month. (A current issue)

Under the changes, parents will have to pay childcare fees again beginning July 13 as demand for services increases.

Oppositional early childhood spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth said the cost of care would still be too high, even if parents who have now lost jobs are eligible for more hours.