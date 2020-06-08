Samsung Lee's heir may be arrested soon on new corruption charges

Lee Jae-yong, vice president of Samsung Electronics and de facto leader of the Samsung Group conglomerate, could soon find himself in jail again. Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Lee, known as Jay Y. Lee in the West, arguing that he should be detained while investigating new allegations against him.

The new legal controversy involves the merger in 2015 of two Samsung Group companies, Cheil Industries and Samsung C,amp;T. Lee is accused of accounting fraud that allegedly could have helped him gain more power over the expanding chaebol. Last week, Samsung said it was "beyond common sense,quot; to suggest that Lee was directly involved, according to Reuters.

Lee attended a hearing this morning in Seoul and is currently waiting to know if he will be arrested again. Courts can order detention for up to 20 days before prosecutors need to press charges, at which time the suspect can be detained for up to six months. A decision is expected today or tomorrow.

This will not be an unknown process for Lee, nor will it be the end of his legal troubles if the prosecutors' request is denied. Samsung's scion spent almost a year in jail after being arrested in February 2017 and ultimately found guilty for his role in the seismic corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Lee was released on appeal, although the Supreme Court later ordered a new trial that has yet to take place.