Samsung: court rejects Lee Jae-yong's arrest warrant request

A court in Seoul has denied a request for an arrest warrant for Samsung's heir, Lee Jae-yong, after prosecutors charged him with accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

The ruling provides at least temporary relief for the de facto head of the South Korean conglomerate.

But Mr. Lee is still not entirely clear as prosecutors said they will continue their investigation.

They can still return with new evidence and seek another arrest warrant.

Last week, state prosecutors asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee related to his investigation into accounting fraud and the controversial merger of two Samsung businesses, Samsung C,amp;T and Cheil Industries, in 2015.

Prosecutors said the deal helped his plan to take greater control of the group.

On Friday, Samsung denied the accusation of tampering against Lee, saying it was "beyond common sense,quot; to claim he was involved in decision-making.

In another statement over the weekend, the group said the long investigation weighs on management, which is "in crisis,quot; at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and the US-China trade war are increasing uncertainty.

Three senior executives, including a vice president, have already received prison terms for hiding or destroying evidence in the investigation.

Who is Lee Jae-yong?

The 51-year-old man, also known as Jay Y Lee, is the son of Lee Kun-hee, president of the Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate. He is also the grandson of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul.

With a degree from the best university in South Korea and an MBA from one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, he has been prepared to take over the family business.

He became President of Samsung in 2009 and in 2013 was named Vice President of Samsung Electronics, the division that makes devices that include smartphones, televisions, cameras, and hard drives.

Since Lee's father suffered a heart attack in 2014, he has been considered the de facto head of the entire Samsung group of companies.

According to Forbes magazine, the divorced father of two has a net worth of around $ 6.6 billion (£ 5.2 billion).

What is the case about?

In February 2017, Lee Jae-yong was arrested and later charged with his alleged role in a political and corporate scandal involving then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

The charges against Mr. Lee included bribery, embezzlement, concealment of assets abroad, and perjury.

Samsung was accused of paying 43 billion won ($ 35.7 million; £ 28.1 million) to two non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Ms Park, in exchange for political support.

More specifically, the favors were alleged to include backing a controversial Samsung merger that paved the way for Lee to become the head of the conglomerate, a deal that needed the support of the Korean government-run national pension fund. South.

Lee denied the charges. He admitted to making donations but said that Samsung did not want anything in return.

In August 2017, a court convicted him of the charges and sent him to prison for five years.

Six months later, the sentence was cut in half, and the Seoul High Court decided to suspend the prison sentence, which means he was free to leave.