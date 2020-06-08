Sales soar at Bunnings, Officeworks, as people spend more time at home due to coronavirus

Wesfarmers says he's seeing significant demand growth at his Bunnings and Officeworks businesses as clients continue to spend more time at home, amid coronavirus restrictions
Bunnings sales growth increased 19.2 percent in the second half of the financial year, compared to 5.8 percent in the first half.
Officeworks has also seen sales grow to 27.8 percent in the second half compared to 11.5 percent in the first half.
While sales momentum at Kmart and Target has improved in recent weeks with an overall increase in the number of customers in shopping malls, both companies continue to underperform.
Second-half sales grew just 4.1 percent at Kmart and decreased 1.8 percent at Target.