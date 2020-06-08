SAG-AFTRA President denounces attacks on journalists covering protests – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris on Monday condemned attacks on journalists covering protests across the country, either at the hands of the police or protesters.

"Over the past week, we have witnessed numerous attacks on journalists during protests affecting our nation," he said in a message to union broadcasters today. “Dozens of journalists have been injured, harassed or detained simply for doing their job and exercising their rights as members of the press. Whether perpetrated by the public or by the state, acts of violence against journalists who bring news to the communities they serve are a betrayal of our nation's founding principle that a free press is necessary for the maintenance of a government. free ".

"These are blatant attacks on unarmed citizens, our democracy and the people's right to know how those to whom we empower are using that power," he said. “As citizens of this democratic nation, and as a union representing broadcast journalists and other media professionals, SAG-AFTRA unequivocally defends the rights of First Amendment journalists to collect information and report the truth. We support all professional journalists who find their ability to report on our government challenged or compromised. "

He also urged journalists in the field "to remember to keep in mind that stress from your job can affect your physical and mental health and to seek help when necessary. Most importantly, stay safe and know that your union supports you. Thank you for the work you do to keep us informed. ”

This comes after the union, which represents thousands of broadcast journalists, on Friday rejected President Donald Trump and his substitutes, without naming them, for their attacks on the free press and for the more than 150 "pernicious assaults" against journalists who have been covering protests nationwide.

Trump has repeatedly called the media he disagrees with "as the enemy of the American people" and regularly criticizes reporters on Twitter and at press meetings.

