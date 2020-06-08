Russia and Turkey reach an agreement for the delivery of new S-400 anti-missile defense systems

Turkish television channel NTV reported Monday that Ankara and Moscow agreed to deliver the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was stated in an interview with the Turkish television channel NTV by the head of the Turkish defense industry, Ismail Demir.

“As we have always said, if any system is purchased, this is done for its operation [according to its designation]. That's. With regard to the implementation of the systems, the world has passed a certain stage and the pace of work has slowed down and travel has been limited. All of this has affected the deployment of the S-400s, "he said, commenting on the ongoing discussion in Turkey that the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems may not be activated and put into combat service.

Ankara and Moscow are continuing negotiations to continue implementing the delivery contract for the S-400 air defense missile systems, he said.

As the head of the Turkish defense industry said, the parties reached "an agreement in principle on the delivery of the second set [regiment]", while the roadmap of the agreement includes the topics of "technology transfer and joint production. "

The official also said that the defense system activation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official added that talks with the United States for the acquisition of the Patriot air defense system have not matured.

"We are open to offers from Patriot and Eurosam. We would like to continue working on these projects if there are concrete proposals. The Patriots process has not matured, "he said.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in 2017 to buy the S-400 system.

The first batch of the S-400 defense system was delivered from Russia to Turkey in July 2019.