Ruby Rose will not be rebroadcast on Batwoman, as the CW series plans to introduce a new character.

This week it was revealed that the character of Kate Kane from Ruby Rose in the series The CW Batwoman it won't reissue after her sudden departure at the end of season 1. Instead, showrunner Caroline Dries has decided to wipe Kate Kane out of history and introduce a new character to the series.

This decision was not an easy one for Dries, considering that Kate Kane's character is connected to all the other characters on the show. However, according to TV lineDries opted for the more difficult path and will introduce a new main character in Season 2 named Ryan Wilder.

WOOHOO! It seems that Ruby Rose's Kate Kane will be removed from the show. #Batwoman completely? With a new character taking the Cape and the Hood. I think it's a bad idea, just throw Kate back. Kate is Batwoman. Here is the apparent description of the casting for the replacement. 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/tgE52bHgYp – ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) June 2, 2020

"To be honest with you, I considered the 'soap opera version' (recast) for a hot minute, because we selfishly already had a couple of episodes written, and as for the transition it would be perfect," he said. Dries to Julie Plec at the ATX Festival At Home Questions and Answers. "But after further reflection, and I think (Arrowverse EP) Greg (Berlanti) helped me make this call, he said," I think we should restart Batwoman as a different character. "

Dries says that taking this route will respect everything Rose put into Kate Kane's character. At the same time, it also helps the audience because they are not asking fans to address the "elephant in the room."

It is still unknown who was cast as Ryan Wilder, and they may still be searching for the right actress. However, Warner Bros. and The CW have confirmed that another LGBTQ actress will get the role and the character will be a lesbian like Kane.

According to DeciderA leaked breakdown of the new character describes Ryan Wilder as a woman in her 20s who is "about to become a Batwoman." The cast notice says Ryan is "likeable, messy, a bit silly and untamed," and she is "nothing like Kate Kane."

"With no one in his life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the GCPD and hiding his pain with bad habits," the character description reads. “A girl who would steal milk for a stray cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and undisciplined. A lesbian outside. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And it's largely not your stereotype of an American hero.

Ruby Rose briefly addressed her recent report. Batwoman due to the long hours required for the role, and because the series was shot in Vancouver. Rose told her Instagram followers not to believe everything they read from anonymous online sources.

Rose also shared that she lived in Vancouver for a year working in the mountains when she was 18 because she loved the city very much.



