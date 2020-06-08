Rowan University praises Skai Jackson for exposing racist teens on Twitter

Instagram

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, the 18-year-old former Disney Channel star uses his Twitter account to call teens who have shared his callous views.

Actress Skai Jackson He is using his platform for good and exposing racist students on social media.

Skai is naming names, sharing screenshots, and calling on schools and universities to take action, prompting a positive response from representatives of Rowan University in New Jersey.

"Hello Skai, we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or other forms of unlawful abuse by others," they wrote, after the teenager shared a photo of a student named Paige Stratton wearing offensive black-face makeup. "We take seriously all the complaints that are presented to us and investigate them as much as possible."

"This case is being handled by the administration," they assured.

Rowan University praised Skai Jackson for calling the teens racist.

The star received wide support from fans on the platform, who liked and shared her posts to help raise awareness of casual racism on social media.