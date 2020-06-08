Rola Bauer Joins MGM as President of International TV Productions – Up News Info

Longtime Studiocanal executive Rola Bauer joins MGM as president of International Television Productions.

Bauer will oversee the development, production and co-productions of MGM's internationally scripted TV content, reporting to MGM TV Group President Mark Burnett.

Based in Munich, he will divide his time between MGM's European and American offices.

A highly respected veteran of international television production, Bauer previously directed Studiocanal's television content, which included Years and years and War of words, while also spearheading acquisitions for Midnight Sun, the last panthers, and Under the Surface. On the international co-production and distribution front, she managed ZeroZeroZero as well as Harlan Coben SURE, its third series by Coben, for Netflix and the CANAL + Group.

Related story MGM makes a first film and television agreement with Killer Films

She directed development and orchestrated funding for detective series. Take two, the American / European co-production by Tandem, Milmar Pictures and ABC Studios. He has also been instrumental in the formation of numerous international productions, including The boy in time for BBC One, in co-production with Masterpiece.

She has produced shows that include The pillars of the earth, crossing lines, take two, and will serve as executive producer in the next The man who fell to earth. In 1999, he founded the German team Tandem Communications, which became part of Studiocanal.

Bauer's departure from Studiocanal became apparent last month when the European studio increased its stake in Tandem. Dom Bird at MGM Television's new London office will report to Bauer.

Burnett said: “Rola is an important member of the scripted creative community, with exceptional taste in material and deep long-term relationships with many talented creators, directors and actors on global television. We are delighted to continue to develop our successful line of programming with Rola, as we tap into new markets and audiences and further expand our international growth. Rola will lead that growth. I am delighted to work with her. "

Bauer said: “Mark Burnett has passionately created iconic productions and successfully built companies, which I have always admired. He, along with the studio's leadership, shares a vision to further strengthen the iconic MGM brand internationally, which was very inspiring for me to hear. I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to be a part of it and to work with the impressive MGM and EPIX teams to create synergies across companies. As the world changes and our industry continues to evolve, MGM will build a bridge with co-production partnerships to further expand the studio's continued successful and global growth. "

The MGM script series list includes Fargo (FX); Vikings (HISTORY); The Maid's Tale (Hulu) Shrink (EPIX); Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network); Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) and Clarice (CBS) As part of MGM en español's joint venture with Gato Grande Productions, the studio also produces Luis Miguel: the series (Netflix)