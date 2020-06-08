Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths from the new coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials on Monday reported 429 recently confirmed cases and one more death since Friday, totaling 9,206 cases and 356 deaths across the county.

Of the 217 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 were cared for in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 5,366 people had recovered from the disease.

On Monday, San Bernardino County reported 317 additional cases and four deaths since Friday, with a total of 6,247 cases and 221 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 80 new cases Monday as of Friday, with a total of 1,341 cases and 35 deaths since then. The county reported that it had 308 active quarantined cases and 998 have been recovered.

The county said 43 people were hospitalized, 14 of them in intensive care units.

As of Monday night, 138,613 Riverside County residents had been screened, 75,643 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 32,799 Ventura county residents had been screened.