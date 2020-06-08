Riverdale and other Vancouver productions may restart soon – Up News Info

Archie Andrews from KJ Apa and the Riverdale the gang could be back in front of the camera in Vancouver sooner rather than later, according to the British Columbia government's COVID-19 production restart plans.

While the Hollywood North government has said that "employers can start or resume business" as soon as possible, there are still some hurdles ahead of a fifth season of Riverdale, most of CW's primetime, The good doctor and more than 30 shows filmed in and around the Canadian metropolis can scream "action."

In fact, industry sources in Vancouver tell me that even with the start of the reopening, they think it will be until at least after July 1, Canada Day, before things can really get going.

For once, as California approaches the reopening of the entertainment industry, everyone in BC needs a plan, or planners.

"Employers are required to develop a COVID-19 Safety Plan that outlines the policies, guidelines, and procedures they have implemented to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," WorkSafeBC of the tax-rich province said in its statement. Health posted on June 5. & Security protocols for the film industry. "Employers should involve frontline workers, joint health and safety committees, and supervisors in identifying protocols for their workplace," adds the agency Hollywood North (READ THE BC GUIDELINES HERE)

Of course, as this is an industry that feeds more than $ 2 billion annually to the British Columbia economy with around 70,000 direct jobs that have been closed since the northern blockade began in March, there is a margin of maneuver to get people back on set and much needed wages are needed. check out there.

"You don't need a formal plan to start operating, but you are expected to develop it while protecting the safety of your workers," WorkSafeBC told studios and producers late last week.

However, as much as Vancouver wants production to begin on its high-profile American series and more, Ottawa has put a fairly large Stop sign on the border with the US. Recently extended until June 21 at the latest, nothing more than essential workers and a few personal exceptions are allowed in the Great White North of devastated coronaviruses in America and vice versa.

If you are an actor, director, or other production member trying to enter Seth Rogen's house from anywhere other than the United States, you must wait until June 30, according to the rules set by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and The Canadian Federal Government.

Now, exceptions are being made for those who have valid work permits. "As long as they have no COVID-19 symptoms and all other immigration eligibility criteria are met, travelers with valid or approved work permits will be able to travel," says the BC government.

However, there is a caveat about that too.

At this time, all foreign citizens or Canadian citizens, who are allowed to enter Vancouver, have to be quarantined for up to 14 days. That measure is in effect until the end of June and sources in Canada could be extended. Meanwhile, the locals could return to work in theory, but no one seems to have received the call over the weekend since the provincial government gave its tentative green light.

None Riverdale Neither the WBTV producer nor the government agency CreativeBC responded to Up News Info's requests at a more defined time when production could actually resume.

Under very strict blocking coronavirus containment procedures that have only started to rise in the past two weeks, BC has had 2,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 167 deaths. Overall, Canada has had more than 96,000 confirmed cases with nearly 8,000 deaths.