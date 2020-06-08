Ridgecrest struck by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIDGECREST (CBSLA) – Several small earthquakes rocked the desert near Ridgecrest, the area affected last summer by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

The largest earthquake that occurred on Sunday at 9:15 p.m. it had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 and was centered about 14 miles west of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

Less than an hour earlier, an area more northwest of Ridgecrest was hit by a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.

Last Wednesday, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the region.

This is the same area affected by 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes in July of last year.