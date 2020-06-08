Rick Riordan criticizes "Percy Jackson" movies but remains optimistic about adaptation of Disney + series – Up News Info

Percy jackson Author Rick Riordan is looking forward to the upcoming Disney + series adaptation of his beloved fantasy series YA, making it clear that he is not a fan of previous film adaptations. Riordan shared his thoughts with fans today on Twitter.

"I haven't seen the movies yet, and I'm not going to," Riordan tweeted. “I judge them for having read the scripts, because I care more about the story. I certainly have nothing against very talented actors. It is not your fault. I am sorry that you were dragged into that mess. "

He continued, "Well, for you guys, it's a couple of hours of entertainment. For me, it's my life's job to go through a meat grinder when I begged them not to. So yeah. But it's okay. All very Fine. We'll fix it soon. "

Disney + announced in May that it was developing a Percy jackson Series adaptation.

"We are very excited about the idea of ​​the highest quality live-action series, following the story of Percy Jackson's original five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in Season One," Riordan tweeted at the time. . He also assured fans that he and his wife, Becky, would be involved "in person in all aspects of the show."

No further details on the series have been revealed, but we hear that it is being produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and focuses on a teenager who discovers that he is a descendant of a Greek god and embarks on an adventure to resolve an ongoing battle between the Gods.

Many fans were not happy with the movies, along with Riordan. The first film Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the lightning thief (2010), was directed by Chris Columbus, and was released on February 12, 2010. The second installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters, It was originally intended to be released in March 2013, but was instead delayed to August 7, 2013 and was directed by Thor Freudenthal. The films grossed nearly $ 430 million at the worldwide box office.

