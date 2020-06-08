RHOBH – Dorit Kemsley criticizes accusations that she is flaunting her white privilege

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Dorit Kemsley infuriated some fans this week when she posted two mirror selfies on Instagram showing her dressed as Chanel from head to toe. Some of his nearly one million followers called Kemsley for flaunting his white privilege amid global protests against racism, but the RHOBH the star was not having it.

The mother of two wore a see-through white maxi dress that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination. It was the same look Kemsley used for Kyle Richards' barbecue in the last RHOBH episode, and in the photos she complemented it with gold necklaces and earrings, in addition to her giant diamond wedding ring.

Kemsley also posted photos and a video of her wearing the designer dress while dancing with her children. Despite Kemsley regularly posting photos of herself wearing high-end fashion and enjoying her Beverly Hills lifestyle, some fans thought the posts were deaf and accused Kemsley of flaunting her wealth for an "inappropriate,quot; time. "

"It is inappropriate to post this these days," wrote one reviewer. "If you have nothing to contribute to the cause, then maybe you just don't post anything."

Another fan added: "Totally agree, I love the true housewife franchise, but I feel like when you're as privileged as @doritkemsley to have the platform that she has, it's really important to feel the current tone of what's going on and use your platform appropriately. "

The fan added that they were "disappointed,quot; in Kemsley, and that now is not the time to "post selfies on Chanel."

However, not everyone had problems with Kemsley's posts. One fan wrote that not everything that people post right now should be related to the current political climate. That person added that people need to be able to live their lives and that they can still fight for the cause.

"It is a balance to live life," wrote the fanatic.

Dorit Kemsley applauded the criticism when she posted photos of herself going silly with her children. In the caption, he labeled BLM and Black Lives Are Important and wrote: "It is in our hands to create a better society for them (children) than the one we grew up in."

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



