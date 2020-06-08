RHOA's Nene Fuga accuses celebrities of using protests as public relations stunts

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took time out of his busy schedule to upload to Twitter and accuse people of using the current protests as a PR stunt, supposedly because they really don't care about the cause.

"There are people out there acting like they're supporting the cause but they really want you NOT to call them so they pretend to be involved, pretend they care, but they really treat this as a PR stunt. Enough! I just don't want to be called. "Nene tweeted.

While some agreed, many felt that Nene's approach at the moment was completely wrong.

"This is already a public relations stunt. Stop, not on this subject, please. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️," wrote a follower.

"This is more than likely true, however why is your focus? W everything that happens, why are you verifying the sincerity of what someone else is doing saying? I know you pour out tea and shade it's your thing, but now is a good time to put that aside temporarily for that cause, "another chimed in.

Nene is right? Who do you think he is referring to?