RHOA's Nene Fuga accuses celebrities of using protests as public relations stunts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took time out of his busy schedule to upload to Twitter and accuse people of using the current protests as a PR stunt, supposedly because they really don't care about the cause.

"There are people out there acting like they're supporting the cause but they really want you NOT to call them so they pretend to be involved, pretend they care, but they really treat this as a PR stunt. Enough! I just don't want to be called. "Nene tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR