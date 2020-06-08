Review of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 (iPhone SE 2): Review and rating of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 (iPhone SE 2)

When it comes to Apple, even more to the iPhone, there are two types of people in the world: believers and non-believers. Believers are those who have almost blind faith and trust Apple (almost like a cult) and expect Apple products like a child waiting for Santa Claus at Christmas. Non-believers also have one thing in common with believers: They also eagerly await Apple products but mainly to reject, criticize, and find fault with them.

Believers can be classified into two categories: first, those who want the iPhone and can afford it. The seconds are those who want the iPhone but cannot afford it. These are the people who are waiting for eCommerce sales, money back offers, older variants so that they are cheaper and can get their hands on the coveted iPhone. The latest iPhone – SE – comes as Cupertino mana for exactly the second category of people.



Priced at Rs 42,990, but can snag for a little less than that, the iPhone SE is the first iPhone sub-Rs 40k in a long, long time. The aspirational value of an iPhone can never be discounted and that is something that gives Apple a considerable advantage over its rivals. But does the iPhone SE have more than that advantage? Is it old wine in a new bottle? Do you have enough to turn some non-believers into believers? Discover the answers to all these questions and more in our in-depth review of the iPhone SE:



IPhone SE review: design

You've already seen the iPhone SE and that's because it looks exactly like the iPhone 8, which launched in 2017. In an era where bezels are completely missing out on smartphone screens, the iPhone isn't it is a "modern,quot; looking phone. It's a throwback to simpler times when phones were smaller and could easily fit in your pocket. The iPhone SE is a small phone (4.7-inch screen, more on that later in the review), and will certainly appeal to those not looking for large devices. It is an ideal device for those who do not want to use both hands while using their smartphones.



The prodigal son, also known as the home button, returns on the iPhone SE. I'm not sure about you, but every time we meet someone who has bought an iPhone X or later, they say, "I miss the start button." Of course, FaceID gesture and gesture controls seduce you on modern iPhones, the home button retains its charm. The Home button on iPhone SE also brings TouchID, which works smoothly to unlock the device. Considering that we are currently living in times when a mask is required at all times (at least outdoors), the TouchID is a welcome relief.

While the first look may not be "modern,quot; as such, but Apple has given the iPhone SE a glass body and it looks pretty premium. The iPhone SE comes in three color variants – White, Black, and RED – and it's pretty obvious that it will be the last to find by most buyers.



You will find the usual variety of buttons: power, volume and the one that turns on / off the vibration. These buttons are made of aluminum and are quite easy to use.

On the back, you'll find a single rear camera and, as always, the Apple logo in the middle. Don't be surprised if you see it using the iPhone SE and people might mistake it for using an iPhone 8. That said, one-handed operability is a deciding factor for the iPhone SE.



Apple has already sold this size and form factor millions of times with the iPhone 6, 7, and 8. There is a sense of familiarity and appeal that could appeal to many buyers.



Apple iPhone SE review: display



Apple has put a 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone SE. The specs aren't very flattering, and if you're one of those who judiciously reviews them before buying a phone, stop reading. You won't be impressed by the paper specifications. The iPhone SE has an IPS panel that offers a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. Budget Android phones can boast OLED panels and have a bigger screen. Almost all, if not all, phones have a larger screen than the iPhone SE

However, the iPhone SE does produce crisp, vibrant colors. Reading in it is not a problem, neither is watching multimedia content. Since this is a small screen, you will have to scroll more than usual for the quality to be quite good. There is no escape from the fact that watching videos on a big screen phone is much better and that is something that will go against the iPhone SE for many buyers. But you can be sure that the display quality will not disappoint you. Even while playing games like Call of Duty Mobile or Forza Street, the iPhone SE does a good job of producing accurate colors.

Apple has put an oleophobic coating on the front and rear glass panels and comes with the ubiquitous Gorilla Glass coating.



And then there are the bezels, which once again Android smartphones have more or less finished. The Google Pixel 3A is an exception with thick bezels. To tell the truth, a couple of days of using the iPhone SE and we did not even notice them or worry about them. Of course, if you're used to a "bezel-less,quot; display, then you will complain about it from time to time, but the next aspect of the review denies that quite well, too.



Apple iPhone SE review: performance

Well, now you may have heard or read that the camera, design, or display are some important considerations for many before they shell out the money to buy a phone. Yes, they are important but not as important as the processor. The processor remains the absolute deciding factor of any smartphone argument. A Ferrari with all its murderous looks and a slobbery exterior will not be a Ferrari without the engine. And this is where the iPhone SE plays its winning hand: the ace in the pack called the A13 Bionic processor. You won't find a better and faster processor in any smartphone in the entire price range.



The A13 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 11 series finds its way into the iPhone SE. Yes, you will get a better look, better display on OnePlus 7, 8, 9 but you will not get the processor. The A13 Bionic is based on a 7nm side and has six CPU cores. Of these six cores, two can go up to 2.66 GHz while four can go up to 1.73 GHz. Now that is a lot of power.

The other specification that often boasts is RAM and we are looking at phones that offer up to 12GB. It's not in the iPhone SE price range, but yes, you'll find phones for pennies and dozens that offer up to 8GB of RAM. Apple has never forgotten, but even mentioned how much RAM iPhones have. However, teardown specialists can figure it out and you will find a claim of 3GB of RAM on iPhone SE. Again, if the specs are the general and ultimate buyer type, Shania Twain's words "That doesn't impress me much,quot; might ring in her ears.





But iPhone SE combines hardware and software perfectly. iOS is more than capable of fast performance with that amount of RAM on board. Pair it with the A13 Bionic and you won't find a phone that performs as good as the iPhone SE in this price range. Add the fact that you are sure of software updates for many years, it is another checkbox for iPhone SE.





It goes without saying that day-to-day tasks are handled quite easily by iPhone SE. No stuttering even when playing graphics intensive games. The iPhone SE replaced the iPhone 11 Pro Max (the most expensive iPhone) as our daily driver and, truth be told, there was no difference in performance and that's perhaps the biggest compliment the Apple budget iPhone can pay.

The iPhone SE is designed for many people from Android to move to iOS. Apple is smart enough to know that the screen won't be the catalyst for that change. You are betting on performance and compact form factor and the A13 Bionic is a compelling argument for those looking to convert.

What the iPhone SE also does is think about almost every Android smartphone brand that competes between the Rs 30,000 and above. Apple is offering an entrance to the high-walled gardens of its ecosystem by lowering the price barrier. There will be people who are deeply rooted in the Android world and have no problem with it and maybe they won't switch to iPhone SE. But if you are looking for a way out and you have 'problems' with Android, it will be difficult to find a phone with better performance than the iPhone SE. Therefore, Android brands have the task at hand to offer an offer that can take the iPhone SE as a complete package. Trust us, it will not be easy.

Apple iPhone SE review: camera



You would have heard that a cheaper iPhone means Apple is cutting corners. Some might argue, rather vociferously, that offering a single camera in an era when quad cameras have become the norm is cutting costs. Yes, the iPhone SE has "only,quot; a camera module on the back. The iPhone SE has a single 12MP rear camera and for selfies it has a 7MP lens. Clearly, it is not the most impressive "sound,quot; camera, nor is it the most versatile. There is no zoom lens, no wide angle lens or macro lens.

Despite all these "glitches," the iPhone SE does have a camera that works quite well. Daylight photography is excellent as the iPhone SE offers a good dynamic range and produces remarkably accurate colors. There is no overexposure or noise you will find in the photos, at least those that are clicked during the day. There are some daylight photos the iPhone SE clicks on and are just as good, if not better, than the ones clicked on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.





The iPhone SE once again relies on the A13 Bionic processor to deliver detailed images. The A13's neural engine and machine learning capabilities combine quite effectively to produce really good images with "just,quot; a single camera. And everything is displayed in all its glory in Portrait mode. Almost all portrait shots offer great depth of field and precise edge detection on the iPhone SE. You get all portrait modes on iPhone SE that are found on iPhone 11 series but missing on iPhone XR.





There's also Smart HDR at work that does a good job of differentiating between the subject and the background. Smart HDR also comes into play in low-light conditions and manages to deliver great-looking portrait shots with precise edge detection and great depth of field.

There's no night mode on iPhone SE, and low-light photography isn't its strongest point. Compare it to the "affordable,quot; Pixel 3A and Google offers Night mode. There is quite a lot of noise and lack of detail in low light photos and that is a disappointment. Apple certainly wavered here on the iPhone SE as night mode has become a staple in smartphones and is a failure on the part of the company.

If the lack of night mode comes as a buffer, then video capabilities are redeeming in a sense. There is 4K 60fps video recording on iPhone SE. You also get extended dynamic range, slow motion video, and stereo audio recording. What gives iPhone SE an advantage in video recording is that you get OIS and EIS with 4K and that's a big problem on a phone in this price range.

The front camera is as good as the iPhone 11 series. The selfies are detailed and offer enough click-through functions rather than satisfying images.





Overall, iPhone SE cameras offer a healthy experience. Yes, it lacks detail, but almost all "average,quot; smartphone buyers will have few complaints with the iPhone SE camera.

IPhone SE review: battery





IPhone SE comes with a ready-to-use 5W charger even though it supports fast charging. It has been our favorite reason with Apple, except for the iPhone 11 Pro, about not giving quick chargers inside the box and it also continues with the iPhone SE. Since it has a glass back, it also supports wireless charging.





The iPhone SE's battery is downright almost average. You will be lucky if the phone with a medium use lasts between 8 and 10 hours. If you have a screen time of 4-5 hours then it could last a full day. Anything on top of that and you'll have trouble making it last all day without looking for a charger. Lack of a fast charger and average battery goes against iPhone SE for sure.



IPhone SE review: verdict



The iPhone SE is a really smart phone (no pun intended) as it doesn't have all the flashy specs and lacks the dynamism of Android phones at this price point, but it's still a better phone than the competition. Why? Simply because no other phone will give you this level of performance in this price segment. The compact form factor is another great advantage in our books. The design certainly looks dated, but the iPhone SE is a sleek phone.

You will have a hard time getting a phone that does everything right and is also very consistent. If you want an iPhone and don't want to spend a lot of money, this is the perfect phone. If you want to switch from Android to iOS, iPhone SE is the phone for you. If you want a smaller and more compact iPhone, the iPhone SE is the ideal choice.

That said, it is not a phone for those who use it for long hours since the battery life is not so good. It is also not a phone for those who like to use their phones primarily to watch multimedia content.

Just don't follow the specs, as what the iPhone SE does best is that it turns the idea of ​​what affordable premium phones should be in your head. The value for money has a new name and is called iPhone SE.

