Return of production, sports, ads, parks reasons to buy media stocks: Up News Info

Showbiz shares, which were at their highest in February before being hit by COVID-19, have a lot for them right now, a Wall Street analyst said Monday, announcing the upcoming return of movie production and television and sports, an improved publicity outlook and the reopening of theme parks as reasons to be optimistic about the actions.

In the past few weeks, media stocks have joined a market recovery fueled by reopening and positive sentiment, but are still underestimating the broader rates since the coronavirus arrived, said Michael Morris of Guggenheim Partners. He's also cautious in the long term, but he believes that the investor who focuses on cutting the cable and downgrading live ratings is losing the potential for a strong rebound.

"We see the potential for additional superior performance in the coming weeks as consumer activity and the broadcast of live sporting events increase. We hope to improve the sentiment of advertisers, the reopening of small and medium-sized companies that subscribe to channel packages and gradual improvement in content production and theme park attendance to support positive sentiment, "Morris wrote in a note to investors. "We believe that overall economic health expectations, as reflected in the broader rebound in the market, continue to be unappreciated in media stocks over the same period." He especially likes the actions of Fox and ViacomCBS.

Media executives in first-quarter earnings calls last month warned of a sharp decline in advertising in the current second quarter, but a number of companies have indicated better sentiment in recent weeks.

As for sports, Morris said sports leadership in the mainstream media seems optimistic, particularly regarding professional and college soccer, that the fall roster will be full of unique events. Football dates are still unclear, he noted, but the NCAA has approved a return to campus for volunteer athlete training. Meanwhile, the NBA plans to resume games between 22 teams eligible for the playoff on July 31 and the NHL is expected to return to training camp in early July.

The Universal Orland theme park opened on Friday. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will reopen on July 11. Meanwhile, Disney opened the Disney Springs shops and restaurants next to the park last month and will begin opening its tourist hotels on June 22. Shanghai Disneyland opened in May and a Hong Kong official said today that Disneyand will open there shortly.

Los Angeles has said that film and television studios may reopen June 12. While there are questions about how and how quickly production will increase, "A return to content production should support the underlying confidence in the media economy," Morris said.