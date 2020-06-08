Replays are never a problem with Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar talks about Gulaabo Sitabo











He gave Ayushmann Khurrana an unforgettable debut on Vicky Donor. And he celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's prowess in both Piku and Pink. Now director Shoojit Sircar reunites the two actors and organizes a confrontation between them in Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan as the quirky owner and Ayushmann as his stubborn tenant promise to provide healthy entertainment to viewers. Only this time it will be on the OTT platform. Blocking has unlocked the potential of the digital medium and Shoojit Sircar seems to have discovered the possibilities and profitability of the medium … Excerpts from an interview:

You were the first to consider releasing your movie on the OTT platform. has it been profitable?

When we conceptualized the film, it was always for a theatrical release. But the situation turned out to be something else. Producers will be the right people to tell if it was profitable or not. But I have made a decision that I am happy about. I wanted to experiment with the digital platform. They are all drifting onto the digital platform due to the crash. It has a great scope. My film will remain online forever for the public to see. (Laughter) Mere shows kam nahi ho jayenge. Also, they won't bother me to send box office collections!

Is digital the new way for cinema?

Of course, it is the new way to go. It has been around for some time. We have already seen a lot of content in it. It's just that the blockade has exposed the whole world more blatantly. But the cinema will never disappear. Cinema will still mean going to the theater and watching a movie together with everyone. Digital media and cinema, both will coexist.

Does the OTT platform limit the number of people watching the movie or is it the other way around?

I don't know that yet. I've never had this type of launch where the range is in 200 countries at the same time. We have decided to subtitle the film in regional languages ​​and also in 20 other languages ​​such as Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian … The scope can be enormous.

What excited you about Gulabo Sitabo?

This is the first time I have embarked on a social satire. I love real life characters and the characters we can relate to. All my movies have had simple characters. They don't do anything extraordinary. So this is also another simple character-based movie set in Lucknow. The film looks at this beautiful family and the people of Lucknow with a sense of humor and satire. It is about their struggles and everyday life.

Amitabh Bachchan is a veteran and an actor of Ayushmann Khurrana. What was it like to put them together in one frame?

There was a novelty in their joining. Ayushmann is the youngest and Mr. Bachchan the most experienced. (Smiles) I won't call him old, he's also quite young. There is a freshness in the pairing. Her characters were challenging. The two face each other, which is fascinating to watch. Bachchan has an aura. For Ayushmann to come and immediately get into a fight with him, it took him some time. But it was fun to see that.

You have worked with Amitabh Bachchan in many movies. What is most fascinating about him as an actor?

It is a fact that he is absolutely the actor of a director. I have been working with him for almost 15 years. Therefore, we have developed a mutual respect and a mutual bond. But for both of them, no one is greater than the cinema. The film that we present becomes the most important one. So, respecting the director's vision, he is commendable. At the end of the day, cinema is the medium of a director. Being in that boat with the director is his greatest achievement. Everything was molded and delivered to the character of Mirza. I said that no one should recognize you. The audience shouldn't see Amitabh Bachchan at all. They should see Mirza. He is from UP, so he knows the dialect spoken in Lucknow. That helped him get into this new avatar.

He remained challenged the entire time, controlling his instincts, seeking challenges with his performances … these are his fascinating facets.

Did you feel comfortable asking Amitabh Bachchan for withdrawals?

When he takes a good shot, I usually react. If he finds no reaction from me, he says to the cameraman himself, 'Wait, he doesn't seem happy, let's take one more shot.' He will come and ask me: 'Are you sure you are happy? ? So repetitions are not a problem at all.

What do you have to say about Ayushmann as an actor? Were you nervous in front of Mr. Bachchan?

I have worked with Ayushmann on Vicky Donor. We were back together after seven or eight years. Initially it was a little awkward for him. But the good thing about these two actors is that they both had total confidence and faith in their director, in me.

Ayushmann was initially a little worried about yelling at Amitabh Bachchan. Little by little, everything became comfortable. I appreciate the fact that Mr. Bachchan is also comfortable with all of his co-actors. He is one of the best co-actors. The space it gives everyone is laudable. People usually fear: "OMG he is Amitabh Bachchan!", But Irrfan (Khan) always said that he is one of the best co-actors to watch and work because he has no qualms about anything. Whatever is in the script, it will just stick to it. In addition, I work with a very close team, which has worked with me for many years. So for Ayushmann it was like going back to family.

What memories of Irrfan Khan will you always cherish?

He was so genuine in appreciating someone. Very few artists have that. The quality of appreciating someone was her greatest gift. The news of the disease was also a surprise to me. He went to London. I kept talking to him and visiting him regularly. We did some breathing and meditation exercises. I grew up pretty close to him in the past two years when he was going through this test. I was fighting disease all the time. It was difficult for me to take the news and post it on social media. He was so alive that it's hard … When I see a picture of him or a movie of him … it's so vibrant, you can't forget it. It looks like it will pop out of the screen at any time. Not only me, but everyone felt a personal loss.