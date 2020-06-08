Remembering the legacy of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan with our latest cover

They came, they saw and they conquered. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, in their respective years lived a full life. As artists, they breathed cinema until the end of their travels. While one comes from a legacy that defines the industry even today, the other built one that the world has seen so far. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan will be forever remembered as celebrated patrons of art and film.

We saw glimpses of Rishi Kapoor in movies like Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker, but the actor proved he is in the long run with his debut movie, Bobby in 1973. After that, there was no going back for this dreamy male eye. He ruled the industry like the chocolate boy with movies like Chandni, Sargam, Prem Rog and left everyone in awe of his performance in the last years of his life. The joyful old man from Kapoor and Sons, 102 Not Out or Do Dooni Chaar will forever be the image of this legendary actor in our eyes. It lived up to the legacy it came from and left one even more famous for generations to come.

Irrfan Khan made his debut with Salaam Bombay in 1988 and that first film was nominated for an Academy Award. Then he portrayed some of the most appreciated characters on the big screen. Some of his acclaimed works include films like Maqbool, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, and the list goes on. He came out of nowhere and put the country on the map as an artist of substance. Not just an actor, Irrfan's philosophy of life is something we can all learn from. It is a legend that the industry will talk about for decades to come.

There will not be enough time to cope with the loss of these stars, but here we give you one last goodbye. Remembering them and the words for which they lived their lives, here we are with the brightest stars in the sky, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on our very special June cover.