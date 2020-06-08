Reebok and gyms cut ties with CrossFit over tweets from CEO Greg Glassman George Floyd

The gyms of the EE. USA Drop your affiliation to Crossfit about the company's response to last week's protests.

Gym owners say they were appalled at CrossFit's failure to quickly issue a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or support for black athletes, as dozens of corporations did in the days that followed. George Floyd's death .

Then on Saturday, CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted several controversial tweets that reference Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic, sparking outrage online.

One of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman's tweets about George Floyd and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening in the United States. (Twitter)

That led Reebok and other brand partners to distance themselves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and returned the tweets to him yesterday.

"Me, CrossFit HQ and the CrossFit community will not tolerate racism," Glassman said on Twitter.

"I made a mistake because of the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not a racist one but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and it wasn't. I apologize for that. "

But many gym owners say tweets were not the only problem, but also the silence before them.

"Seeing the Covid-19 pandemic and then the United States waking up and fighting for social justice in a really big way and watching CrossFit say nothing was really painful," said Alyssa Royse, owner of the Rocket Community Fitness gym in Seattle, Washington.

CrossFit did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Royse changed the name of his gym from Rocket CrossFit to Rocket Community Fitness.

CrossFit-affiliated gyms pay an annual fee to the company for using the brand in their names and in descriptions of CrossFit-style training classes, but gyms otherwise operate independently of the company.

"As a brand, Rocket couldn't align itself with a bigger brand that was not on the right side of history … It's this huge global giant that just didn't say anything," said Royse.

Industry blog CrossFit, Morning Chalk Up, said it had compiled a list of 210 gyms that had abandoned their affiliations as of Monday afternoon. CNN Business could not independently verify that figure.

People training at a CrossFit gym in Wollongong, New South Wales. (Nine)

Shortly after the protests began during the last week of May, CrossFit gym owners and athletes began to wonder on online forums when the company would issue a statement.

"A lot of gyms sent emails and posted about it," said Lieven DeGeyndt, owner of Petworth Fitness in Washington, DC, formerly Petworth CrossFit.

"We are not looking for them to lead protests or become activists, but we were looking for something," said DeGeyndt. "As a business owner, I understand that it is a challenge, but here is a line between right and wrong."

Royse says he sent CrossFit executives an email on June 3 explaining his decision to drop the membership and asking the company to speak up.

"I had a long relationship with senior leadership at headquarters," said Royse. "I was really concerned that they were making this colossal mistake not only in the arc of justice but also in the health of the brand."

DeGeyndt's Petworth Fitness posted a statement on Instagram on June 5 explaining his decision to drop his affiliation with CrossFit.

"This is a difficult letter to write, but we wish to inform (CrossFit) and as many other affiliates as we can: CrossFit's inaction regarding anti-racism work is unacceptable and as a result we are choosing to disenroll from CrossFit as a brand. who has preached about being & # 39; for all & # 39 ;, the deafening silence about the current and past problems of racism tells us everything we need to know. "

Petworth's $ 3,000 annual membership fee to CrossFit was due this month.

Instead, the gym plans to donate the money to Black Lives Matter and Know Your Rights, a nonprofit organization founded by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On June 5, CrossFit finally released a statement saying that it had been "having awkward discussions about injustice, racism and all forms of hatred," asking how it could best support CrossFit's black community.

"Members of this community feel neglected, excluded, trapped, and hurt. Some are isolated, angry, and confused, while others are actively seeking ways to bring about real change. We see you. We hear you," the statement read.

But the next day, June 6, Glassman again criticized several tweets criticizing the Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement's statement that racism is a public health problem.

"Floyd-19," Glassman replied Saturday.

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."

"George Floyd's brutal assassination sparked nationwide unrest. Only quarantine is 'accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an underlying current of suspicion, mistrust and unrest'," he tweeted.

Greg Glassman now apologized for the tweets (pictured), saying CrossFit "will not tolerate racism,quot; (Twitter)

Following Glassman's tweets, Reebok said it would not renew its brand association with CrossFit.

"Our partnership with CrossFit HQ ends later this year," Reebok said in a statement to CNN Business.

"We have recently been in talks on a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will honor our remaining contractual obligations in 2020."

Sports equipment maker Rogue Fitness also distanced itself from the company and said in a statement that it plans to reevaluate its work with the company in the future.

"Rogue does not support the latest statements made by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman," the statement read. "Your comments are unacceptable in all conditions."

Multiple other disengaged gyms following the tweets.

"West Fitness does not support the racially callous remarks of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman," the owner of West Fitness (formerly CrossFit West) in Santa Cruz, California, said yesterday in announcing his decision to disenroll.