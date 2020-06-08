Rasheeda Frost's husband Kirk Frost shared an emotional message on his social media account

Rasheeda Frost's husband Kirk Frost shared a message that impressed him about the George Floyd case. Take a look at the words that managed to reach their fans as well.

‘Rp 🥺 wow this was so deep … #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd," Kirk captioned his post.

A commenter said: ‘I am one of those mothers. I have two children and I would die for them ", and someone else posted this message:" Very true, we ALL feel that their pain broke my heart "#nojusticenopeace,quot;.

A follower said: & # 39; My heart broke when he called his mother & # 39 ;, and another fan posted this message: & # 39; This was so deep that it resonated in my soul, it is enough for change 🖤 I am a mother, my heart is broken. & # 39;

Someone else said, "Amen, it broke my heart if I were there, it was your mother," and one commenter wrote, "That made me cry; I promise it did. Damn !! '

Another follower wrote: ‘I have 3 children and I couldn't finish watching the video. My heart broke, "and a fan posted this message:" I still cry just thinking about it … I have 3 children and 5 grandchildren, my heart and soul cried for him. "

Someone else posted this: ‘So deep, my heart broke even more when he called his mother. I couldn't see the full video because my soul was crying. Police brutality and racism MUST END. "

A follower wrote: "It's true. When I saw the video, and on the part, he called his mother, I started crying. Can you imagine?" And an Instagram installer said: "A black mother said that, the next day, a white woman repeated it and was congratulated by black people. "

Ad

Apart from this, Rasheeda shared a message on social media in which he was telling people that there is a small victory since all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd are charged.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0