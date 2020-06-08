Rapper Styles P takes part in the remix & # 39; Locked Up & # 39; from Tekashi 6ix9ine: I don't have others in my code !!

Rapper Styles P's mentions were ruined after Tekashi 6ix9ine released a clip of him alongside Akon, in a remix of his iconic single, "Locked Up."

Styles P appeared in the song's original, and fans wanted to know how he felt about the government snitch 6ix9ine being on the track.

"My job is to 2 remind you 2 to stimulate the immune system and not be distracted by minor things, I will always consider Akon as a brother, but we have not spoken or seen each other. In years I do not know 6 & # 39; 9, which means that our 3 paths are different. I live according to my code and I have no other 2 my code, "he wrote in the first tweet.

He continued, "To make this even simpler, 4 I wonder how I feel about the song. Honestly, I don't mind the fact that this is even a topic 2 to discuss with all the racial tension n plandemic / pandemic me it makes you want to focus more on reminding both of you to stay golden and boost the immune system! "