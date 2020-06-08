Rapidly expanding brush Fire-threatening structures in Castaic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A forest fire that broke out in Castaic early Friday morning amid strong winds has increased to 20 acres and continues to spread.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that the fire broke out before 3:43 a.m. in the Halsey Canyon Road area, on the east side of Highway 5.

The fire was 20 acres at 4:50 a.m., with the potential to grow to more than 50 acres, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CBSLA.

The fire threatened the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center, the spokesperson said.

There have been no evacuations so far and there have been no reports of injuries.

Most of Los Angeles County is under a red flag warning as of Monday night due to gusty winds and low humidity. There were several fires across the region, including a four-acre fire that broke out in the Van Nuys Sepúlveda Basin area.