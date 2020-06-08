Rapid movement "Sierra Fire,quot; consumes dozens of acres in Corona – Up News Info Los Angeles

CROWN (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out on Monday afternoon that spread rapidly and that authorities said was moving at a "critical rate."

The Sierra fire was reported at 4:19 p.m. and continued to burn after 5:30 p.m. It originated on La Sierra Avenue and Cajalco Road, which have been temporarily closed as teams continued to fight the flames.

The Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department was in unified command with the Corona Fire Department. At the last control, 172 firefighters were assigned to the fire.

At around 4:54 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire was approximately 30-40 acres. It spread to 60 acres with 0% containment at approximately 5:24 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, the fire spread to 100 acres and was 5% contained.

At 6:12, officials said the spread rate stopped and the fire was 25% contained on 110 acres. At 7:26 p.m., the fire was 100% contained on 20 acres.

Cal Fire said "the resources will remain on the scene throughout the night and until tomorrow for a review."

This story has been updated.