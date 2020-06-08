Raj Kundra's and Shamita Shetty's special birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Today is the birthday of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress is known for her killer dance moves and for having the perfect hourglass figure. Today, when she was one year older, her husband and sister made sure she felt super special. Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty had super cute birthday wishes for her.

Raj's Instagram post said: "For my dear wife, you are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile brightens the darkest days and makes it all worthwhile. You are not only the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I love you beyond words. Happy birthday my jaan."





While Shamita published saying: "Sisters are like branches of a tree, they grow in different directions, but their roots remain as one. They help you find important things that you have lost such as your smiles, your hopes and your courage. Thank you for always helping me find mine when things get tough.Ur my anchor, my heart, my soul … I love you so much … Thank you Munki for always turning your back … and I know this … I would not have felt for my life without you! ! Happy birthday my darlin" We wish the stunner a very happy birthday too.