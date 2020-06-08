"Radical left-wing Democrats have gone crazy!": President Trump responds to police recall and abolition movement – Up News Info

– A day after the majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced their intention to dissolve the city police department, President Donald Trump is calling for law and order.

On Monday in the morning, Trump tweeted: "LAW AND ORDER, DO NOT DEFUSE AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The radical democratic left has gone crazy!

The statement comes after nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council stood on a stage at a rally in Powderhorn Park on Sunday and announced their intention to dismantle and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd's death.

Part of his vision for a post-police world included redirecting the MPD's budget toward youth programs, mental health services, and addiction treatment. It was also suggested to call relatives, neighbors or social workers in times of crisis.

"Police are not the right answer to a myriad of problems: mental health crises, calls for domestic violence, opioid overdoses," said Council member Phillipe Cunningham.

Cunningham says that reviewing the city budget later this month due to COVID-19 gives the council an opportunity to explore the next steps. He also said that they will be "hitting the 2021 budget very hard."

Cunningham said he still did not know who people would call in an emergency instead of 911.

A complete dismantling of MPD could be difficult.

PLUS: Read the latest news from George Floyd.

The city's statute requires the council to fund a population-proportional police force, which numbers about 723 officers based on recent estimates.

To amend the letter, the council will likely have to ask people the question in a direct vote during the next election.

MPD and the Federation of Police Officers did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Trump also tweeted Sunday that his Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden supports the removal of the law.

Sleepy Joe Biden will not only DOWNLOAD THE POLICE, HE WILL DOWNLOAD OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the radical left. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who does not support police abolition, signed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) with the state of Minnesota, forcing immediate police reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of the George Floyd's death.

"I will work tirelessly with Chief Arradondo and together with the community to achieve profound structural reform and address systemic racism in the police culture. And we are ready to deepen and enact more community-led public security strategies on behalf of our city. But I don't support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department, ”he said Sunday.