Questions about eligibility after child care workers are removed

Childcare workers will be pulled out of wage subsidies early, sparking speculation that other sectors could continue despite Scott Morrison guaranteeing a six-month scheme.

Labor accused the coalition of breaking its promise to keep JobKeeper for six months.

The Prime Minister last week guaranteed that the program would be in effect until the end of September.

No one knows which sectors will be removed from the program. (AAP)

"JobKeeper's six-month provision has been established in legislation and people can count on that," Morrison said Friday.

No one knows which sectors will be removed from the program.

Here's what we know so far about eligibility:

The Prime Minister last week guaranteed that the program would be in effect until the end of September. (Alex Ellinghausen)

My employer retired me two weeks ago due to COVID-19. Am I eligible for payment?

Yes you are. JobKeeper's pay includes the thousands of hospitality and retail workers who were forced to sideline their employers due to social distancing restrictions.

Technically, all workers, including those who retired, are eligible if they were employed by their employer as of March 1, 2020.

I did not retire, but my company rehired me as a part-time worker to save money. Am I eligible?

Yes you are. The payment includes those who had to be rehired as a result of the trade slowdown due to COVID-19.

Henry Finianos, with his son Joey Finianos, at his business, Henry & # 39; s Mechanical Repairs, have some tips for driving safely in Sydney. December 15, 2017 Photo: Janie Barrett (Fairfax)

I am not an Australian citizen, and I was working at a local café before I was retired. Am I eligible for payment?

It depends. You need to verify your visa.

If you have a permanent visa, or a special category protected visa, you will still be eligible for payment.

Also, if you are an unprotected Special Category Visa Holder who has been living in Australia for 10 years or more, you will also be eligible.

Other eligible employees include those who have a Special Category Visa (Subclass 444).

Many cafes have been greatly affected by patterns of social distancing. (AAP)

I have been an informal employee over the summer and have lost my job. Am I entitled to the JobKeeper payment?

No. Only occasional long-term employees are eligible.

This means that you must have been informally employed for more than 12 months from March 1, 2020.

I was making less than $ 1500 a fortnight before the coronavirus arrived. Does that mean I will only get my normal salary?

Good news: If you are eligible, you will get the $ 1500 per fortnight, regardless of how much or how much money you were making. It is not divided based on your salary.

The JobKeeper payment is a minimum, and some employers may pay on top of that.

Retail workers have been hit hard. (Fairfax Media)

I am employed by multiple companies. Does this mean that I will get multiples of the payment?

No. Each eligible Australian will receive a single JobKeeper payment. If you have multiple employers, you must notify your primary employer of your intention to claim the payment.

Most employees will not need to do anything to receive payment.

I am a freelance worker, am I eligible for payment?

It depends. All employers, from freelancers to charities to mega corporations, must meet the JobKeeper pay criteria.

The criteria is simple: If you have a business with a turnover of less than $ 1 billion and your turnover has been reduced by more than 30 percent as a result of COVID-19, you are eligible.

If you have a turnover of more than $ 1 billion (it's a very good tradie!), Then your turnover will have had to be reduced by more than 50 percent as a result of the virus.

Some self-employment will be eligible. (AAP)

If I am self-employed, will my payment arrive automatically?

No. If you are self-employed and run a business without an employee, you must register your interest for payment through the Tax Office website.

You will need to provide an ABN, nominate a person to receive a payment, and have a tax file number ready.