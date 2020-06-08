Queensland mom fears unborn baby disabled by drug from gentmacine hospital

Exclusive: It is heartbreaking how a mother-to-be describes what a joyous first pregnancy should have been like, after a Queensland hospital gave her a medication known to be harmful to unborn babies.

This month, Courtney Close-Ward fears her firstborn is deaf or disabled due to kidney damage, both known side effects of the powerful antibiotic gentmazine.

But the 24-year-old will not know if her baby has suffered any life-changing adverse effects until she gives birth. It's a horrible, basal anxiety that Mrs. Close-Ward has had to live with for months.

"I was devastated and I started crying," Close-Ward said, describing the moment when a doctor at Redcliffe Hospital, north of Brisbane, told her about the mistake and the health risks affecting her unborn baby.

Ms. Close-Ward's visit to the Redcliffe Hospital emergency room in November last year left her in therapy and still awaiting an apology from the hospital and Queensland Health.

Despite seeking help for what turned out to be a life-threatening episode of pneumonia, she left the hospital with her appendix removed and her unborn baby in danger.

"I am still traumatized," Close-Ward said, seven months after visiting the hospital where she will have to return when it is time to give birth this month.

During a turbulent hospital stay, it took 36 hours for doctors to review a routine lung x-ray that Ms. Ward-Close had when she was first evaluated.

That delay later led doctors to rush Ms. Close-Ward to surgery to have her appendix removed, as they struggled to figure out what was causing sepsis and sharp pain in her side.

Queensland's future mother, Courtney Close-Ward, fears that her first-born son may have suffered permanent damage from a drug administered while seeking treatment for pneumonia. (Supplied)

In documents obtained by nine.com.auThe Office of the Ombudsman for Health (OHO) said that gentmacin, a strong antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections, should never be used during pregnancy and has no medical use to treat pneumonia.

Mc Close-Ward said she informed the Redcliffe Hospital emergency room immediately that she was six weeks pregnant.

Before going to the hospital on November 11, he felt "a little bad."

"During the day I had trouble staying awake," Ward-Close said.

"I wasn't sure if I was losing consciousness or falling asleep, but I couldn't keep my eyes open."

He had a fever and was having a hard time breathing. Severe pains in the chest and abdomen were causing discomfort. And she had also been vomiting.

Just a few weeks after her first pregnancy, Mrs. Close-Ward and her fiancé, Christopher Chambel, decided to visit Redcliffe Hospital.

Doctors ordered a chest x-ray, and Ms. Close-Ward remained in the emergency room. Hospital notes as seen by nine.com.auDetailed severe pain on his right side.

"As time went on, I started to get sick," he said.

She began to show signs of sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection.

"I was babbling at one point," he said.

Doctors said an MRI or CT scan would help determine what was wrong. But Redcliffe Hospital only had a CT scan, and that scan could end the pregnancy.

"The choice was obvious. We wanted the MRI," said Close-Ward.

But the closest MRI would mean an ambulance ride to another facility, and doctors were reluctant to send someone in Ms. Close-Ward's condition out of a hospital setting.

Instead, a dose of gentmacin was administered through an intravenous drip.

She said she asked the staff if it was safe because she was pregnant.

"They said you are safe, that you will be fine," he said.

"They never mentioned that it was not a safe option."

A little later, a doctor visited her and informed her that gentmacin was indeed dangerous for babies, which could cause deafness and kidney damage.

The next morning, increasingly concerned about her deterioration, doctors told Ms. Close-Ward that her appendix should come out or that she would face possible death.

She had been told about these surgical plans the day before, but the operation would also put her baby at risk. Then she refused.

"They told me that I could have a miscarriage or that I could lose the baby in surgery."

But now, fearing for his own life, he accepted and entered the theater.

He woke up "in a lot of pain," but his temperature had dropped, for now. But hours later, his intense fever returned.

"I started to tell the doctor 'my lungs hurt a lot and I can't breathe,'" he said.

It was just surgical pain and anxiety, a doctor told him, he said, and there was nothing to worry about.

"At the time it was a disaster. I didn't want to be there anymore."

A photo from Redcliffe Hospital, north of Brisbane. (Google)

Against the hospital's advice and in a panic, Ms. Close-Ward made the radical decision to discharge and returned home.

Four hours later, she was in real trouble.

"I was in extreme pain and I was burning. I felt like I was getting almost no oxygen."

They called an ambulance and returned to Redcliffe Hospital.

The doctors were confused. Her appendix had been removed, but she was still septic and her fever was increasing dramatically.

The nurses began to put ice packs on her body.

Ms. Close-Ward said "the alarm went off,quot; and she was transferred to a critical care unit and then to intensive care.

He was coughing and vomiting blood.

"Basically I was drowning," he said.

"I was asking my family if I was going to die."

Later, the hospital realized that no one had reviewed the x-ray and that Ms. Close-Ward was truly ill with pneumonia, despite showing symptoms of acute abdominal pain.

"As a result of everything that happened, I had to see a counselor," he said.

"I had to go through the pain and anxiety of the surgery that I didn't need."

After filing a complaint, the OHO found that "overall, the treatment provided was satisfactory, other than the administration of gentmacin, and a chest infection was not diagnosed."

In February, the OHO recommended a reconciliation between both parties.

However, Redcliffe Hospital was unable to contact Ms. Ward-Close to make an appointment until nine.com.au He approached the hospital in May, seeking comment on the incident.

A Redcliffe Hospital spokesperson said "patient care and safety is always our top priority,quot; and blamed the coronavirus for delaying the reconciliation process.

"Redcliffe Hospital is committed to working with the patient through the Health Office Ombudsman conciliation process, which has begun."

The hospital said it was unable to answer specific questions due to the patient's privacy and confidentiality.

Ms. Close-Ward said she wants assurances from the hospital that no other expectant mother will have to endure what happened.