Quarantine of UK travel Coronavirus goes into effect

Although most politicians and public health experts think the quarantine has come so late as to have little effect, it is believed to be popular with working class voters in northern England. Johnson hopes to go to court. Many of them voted for the conservatives last December for the first time in their lives, and they are not likely to travel abroad themselves.

"It makes little practical sense to have a general quarantine, let alone one that is very, very difficult to enforce," Menon said. "The only question is whether it makes political sense."

Under the new quarantine rules, people entering Britain by plane, train, or ferry must complete a form that provides an address where they will be isolated for two weeks, with fines of up to £ 1,000, around $ 1,260, for non-compliance.

How the scheme will be controlled is far from clear.

But beyond that, those arriving in the country do not receive a temperature test, and are allowed to use public transportation.

The government's explanation for the late-stage quarantine is that at the beginning of the pandemic, when the virus circulated widely in the community, it did not matter whether or not new cases were imported.

Now, with the number of daily deaths below double the numbers, it is important to prevent imported cases from producing a second increase in infections, government officials say. Given the impact the country has suffered (the disease has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain), it makes sense to proceed with caution, they say.