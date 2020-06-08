Quarantine of UK travel Coronavirus goes into effect

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

LONDON – When the coronavirus was spreading at breakneck speed this spring, the British government flatly refused to quarantine travelers, even those arriving from virus hotspots like Spain or Iran.

On Monday, while most Western European countries and the United States were easing restrictions, the government introduced a plan that required everyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

That even includes people from places like New Zealand, a nation that has declared itself free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's late change of heart about quarantines has angered airlines, frustrated travelers and upset lawmakers for fear of economic harm. Experts doubt that quarantine measures can be applied, and wonder why a nation with one of the worst infection rates in Europe should now try to deter international travel.

For government critics, the new rule is just one of many examples of Mr. Johnson's mismanagement of the pandemic: a procession of neglect, overblown proposals, usually behind the curve and driven more by politics than for the science he usually quotes.

"This has something to do with the way the government has handled this crisis," said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King's College London. "The reaction has tended to be late, and there is always an eye on politics."

Mr. Johnson's original hesitation about closing bars and restaurants and calling for a full shutdown cost a significant number of lives, according to John Edmunds, a government adviser and professor of infectious disease modeling at the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London.

The government has also struggled to create a system to detect the disease and then trace people's contacts with the virus. And while other countries urged the use of facial coatings, Britain objected. Now he says that they will soon be compulsory on public transport.

Although most politicians and public health experts think the quarantine has come so late as to have little effect, it is believed to be popular with working class voters in northern England. Johnson hopes to go to court. Many of them voted for the conservatives last December for the first time in their lives, and they are not likely to travel abroad themselves.

"It makes little practical sense to have a general quarantine, let alone one that is very, very difficult to enforce," Menon said. "The only question is whether it makes political sense."

Under the new quarantine rules, people entering Britain by plane, train, or ferry must complete a form that provides an address where they will be isolated for two weeks, with fines of up to £ 1,000, around $ 1,260, for non-compliance.

How the scheme will be controlled is far from clear.

But beyond that, those arriving in the country do not receive a temperature test, and are allowed to use public transportation.

The government's explanation for the late-stage quarantine is that at the beginning of the pandemic, when the virus circulated widely in the community, it did not matter whether or not new cases were imported.

Now, with the number of daily deaths below double the numbers, it is important to prevent imported cases from producing a second increase in infections, government officials say. Given the impact the country has suffered (the disease has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain), it makes sense to proceed with caution, they say.

"The border public health measures that are being introduced starting today are the latest intergovernmental measures in our collective response and fight to save lives, protect the British people and, most importantly, prevent a second wave of coronavirus said Britain's home secretary, Priti Patel.

However, the plan, which will be reviewed every three weeks, is only feasible with a series of exemptions, including for truckers, fruit pickers, government officials and medical workers, plus anyone arriving from Ireland.

"Scientists say the quarantine has come too late, police say it cannot be enforced, the tourism and aviation industry says it will ruin them," said Conor McGinn, who speaks for the opposition Labor Party on matters of affairs. internal. He advocated a testing regime at airports.

  • Updated June 5, 2020

    • How does blood type influence the coronavirus?

      A study by European scientists is the first to document a strong statistical link between genetic variations and Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Having type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in a patient's need for oxygen or a respirator, according to the new study.

    • How many people have lost their jobs due to coronavirus in the United States?

      The unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, the Labor Department said on June 5, an unexpected improvement in the nation's job market as hiring rebounded faster than economists had expected. Economists had forecast the unemployment rate would rise to 20 percent, after hitting 14.7 percent in April, which was the highest since the government began keeping official statistics after World War II. But the unemployment rate fell, and employers added 2.5 million jobs, after more than 20 million were lost in April.

    • Will the protests trigger a second viral wave of coronavirus?

      The massive protests against police brutality that have brought thousands of people to the streets of cities across the United States are generating the specter of new outbreaks of coronavirus, prompting political leaders, doctors, and public health experts to warn that crowds could cause an increase in cases. While many political leaders affirmed the protesters' right to express themselves, they urged protesters to wear face masks and maintain social distance, both to protect themselves and to prevent further spread of the virus in the community. Some infectious disease experts were reassured by the fact that the protests were held outdoors, saying that the outdoor setting could mitigate the risk of transmission.

    • How do we start exercising again without hurting ourselves after months of confinement?

      Exercise researchers and doctors have some compelling advice for those of us aiming to get back to regular exercise now: Start slowly and then speed up your workouts, also slowly. American adults tended to be about 12 percent less active after mandates to stay home began in March than in January. But there are steps you can take to facilitate your return to regular exercise safely. First, "start with no more than 50 percent of the exercise you were doing before Covid," says Dr. Monica Rho, chief of musculoskeletal medicine at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Thread on some preparatory squats, too, he advises. "When you haven't been exercising, you lose muscle mass." Expect some muscle aches after these preliminary post-closing sessions, especially a day or two later. But sudden or increasing pain during exercise is a wake-up call to stop and go home.

    • My state is reopening. Is it safe to go out?

      States are slowly reopening. This means that more public spaces are available for use and more and more companies are allowed to reopen. The federal government is largely leaving the decision to the states, and some state leaders are leaving the decision to local authorities. Even if you are not told to stay home, it is a good idea to limit travel abroad and your interaction with other people.

    • What is the risk of contracting coronavirus from a surface?

      Touching contaminated objects and then becoming infected with germs is not usually the way the virus spreads. But it can happen. Several studies of the flu, rhinovirus, coronavirus, and other microbes have shown that respiratory diseases, including the new coronavirus, can spread by touching contaminated surfaces, particularly in places such as daycares, offices, and hospitals. But a long chain of events has to happen for the disease to spread that way. The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus, be it superficial transmission or close human contact, is still social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face and wearing masks.

    • What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

      Common symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath or shortness of breath. Some of these symptoms overlap with those of the flu, making detection difficult, but runny nose and congested sinuses are less common. The C.D.C. It has also added chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and a new loss of sense of taste or smell as symptoms to watch out for. Most people get sick five to seven days after exposure, but symptoms can appear in as little as two days or up to 14 days.

    • How can I protect myself while I fly?

      If air travel is inevitable, there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself. Most importantly: wash your hands often and stop touching your face. If possible, choose a window seat. An Emory University study found that during the flu season, the safest place to sit on a plane is by a window, as people sitting in window seats had less contact with potentially sick people . Disinfect hard surfaces. When you get to your seat and your hands are clean, use sanitizing wipes to wipe down hard surfaces on your seat such as head and armrest, seat belt buckle, remote control, display, back pocket and tray table. If the seat is hard and not porous or leather or leather, you can also clean it. (Using wipes on upholstered seats may cause a wet seat and spread of germs instead of killing them.)

    • Should I wear a mask?

      The C.D.C. It has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks if they go out in public. This is a change in federal guidance that reflects new concerns that the coronavirus is spreading by infected people with no symptoms. Until now, the C.D.C., like the W.H.O., has advised that ordinary people do not need to wear masks unless they are sick and cough. Part of the reason was preserving medical grade masks for healthcare workers who desperately need them at a time when they are continually in short supply. Masks do not replace hand washing and social distancing.

    • What should I do if I feel sick?

      If you have been exposed to, or believe you have, the coronavirus, and you have a fever or symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, call a doctor. They should give you advice on whether to get tested, how to get tested, and how to seek medical treatment without infecting or exposing others.

Critics have asked in vain for the government to publish the scientific advice on which it relies to justify quarantine. On Monday, Ms Patel, the home secretary, again insisted without giving details that the policy was based on scientific and medical guidance.

Recognizing the potential economic costs, Patel told lawmakers that the government was exploring the creation of "airlifts,quot; that would allow Britons to travel abroad for a summer vacation without quarantine obligations.

The government was also looking for "immunity passports,quot; for people who have recovered from the virus and are immune to infections, and how to digitize the response at the border, he said.

However, it remains unclear whether some Britons will be able to take a summer vacation abroad. The French government has said that travelers arriving from Britain, whatever their nationality, will also be asked to enter 14-day isolation starting Monday.

Already reeling from the impact of the pandemic, the travel industry is furious with the British government, and three airlines are considering legal action against the government. "These measures are disproportionate and unfair to British citizens, as well as to international visitors arriving in the UK," British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said in a statement.

In an interview with Sky News, Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, used less legalistic language to describe the British plan.

"I think people in the UK know that quarantine is useless," he said. "It is a political trick."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR