Quarantine of UK travel Coronavirus goes into effect

LONDON – When the coronavirus was spreading at breakneck speed this spring, the British government flatly refused to quarantine travelers, even those arriving from virus hotspots like Spain or Iran.
On Monday, while most Western European countries and the United States were easing restrictions, the government introduced a plan that required everyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days.
That even includes people from places like New Zealand, a nation that has declared itself free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's late change of heart about quarantines has angered airlines, frustrated travelers and upset lawmakers for fear of economic harm. Experts doubt that quarantine measures can be applied, and wonder why a nation with one of the worst infection rates in Europe should now try to deter international travel.
For government critics, the new rule is just one of many examples of Mr. Johnson's mismanagement of the pandemic: a procession of neglect, overblown proposals, usually behind the curve and driven more by politics than for the science he usually quotes.
"This has something to do with the way the government has handled this crisis," said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King's College London. "The reaction has tended to be late, and there is always an eye on politics."
Mr. Johnson's original hesitation about closing bars and restaurants and calling for a full shutdown cost a significant number of lives, according to John Edmunds, a government adviser and professor of infectious disease modeling at the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London.
The government has also struggled to create a system to detect the disease and then trace people's contacts with the virus. And while other countries urged the use of facial coatings, Britain objected. Now he says that they will soon be compulsory on public transport.
Although most politicians and public health experts think the quarantine has come so late as to have little effect, it is believed to be popular with working class voters in northern England. Johnson hopes to go to court. Many of them voted for the conservatives last December for the first time in their lives, and they are not likely to travel abroad themselves.
"It makes little practical sense to have a general quarantine, let alone one that is very, very difficult to enforce," Menon said. "The only question is whether it makes political sense."
Under the new quarantine rules, people entering Britain by plane, train, or ferry must complete a form that provides an address where they will be isolated for two weeks, with fines of up to £ 1,000, around $ 1,260, for non-compliance.
How the scheme will be controlled is far from clear.
But beyond that, those arriving in the country do not receive a temperature test, and are allowed to use public transportation.
The government's explanation for the late-stage quarantine is that at the beginning of the pandemic, when the virus circulated widely in the community, it did not matter whether or not new cases were imported.
Now, with the number of daily deaths below double the numbers, it is important to prevent imported cases from producing a second increase in infections, government officials say. Given the impact the country has suffered (the disease has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain), it makes sense to proceed with caution, they say.
"The border public health measures that are being introduced starting today are the latest intergovernmental measures in our collective response and fight to save lives, protect the British people and, most importantly, prevent a second wave of coronavirus said Britain's home secretary, Priti Patel.
However, the plan, which will be reviewed every three weeks, is only feasible with a series of exemptions, including for truckers, fruit pickers, government officials and medical workers, plus anyone arriving from Ireland.
"Scientists say the quarantine has come too late, police say it cannot be enforced, the tourism and aviation industry says it will ruin them," said Conor McGinn, who speaks for the opposition Labor Party on matters of affairs. internal. He advocated a testing regime at airports.
Critics have asked in vain for the government to publish the scientific advice on which it relies to justify quarantine. On Monday, Ms Patel, the home secretary, again insisted without giving details that the policy was based on scientific and medical guidance.
Recognizing the potential economic costs, Patel told lawmakers that the government was exploring the creation of "airlifts,quot; that would allow Britons to travel abroad for a summer vacation without quarantine obligations.
The government was also looking for "immunity passports,quot; for people who have recovered from the virus and are immune to infections, and how to digitize the response at the border, he said.
However, it remains unclear whether some Britons will be able to take a summer vacation abroad. The French government has said that travelers arriving from Britain, whatever their nationality, will also be asked to enter 14-day isolation starting Monday.
Already reeling from the impact of the pandemic, the travel industry is furious with the British government, and three airlines are considering legal action against the government. "These measures are disproportionate and unfair to British citizens, as well as to international visitors arriving in the UK," British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said in a statement.
In an interview with Sky News, Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, used less legalistic language to describe the British plan.
"I think people in the UK know that quarantine is useless," he said. "It is a political trick."