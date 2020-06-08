Publishers Guild that gives "finishing touches" to protocols for resuming work – Up News Info

The Publishers Guild, IATSE Local 700, is putting the "finishing touches" on its plans to restart the post-production business, Cathy Repola, the guild's national executive director, said in her latest video message to its members.

Guild-specific trade protocols, such as those being drawn up by other industry guilds and unions, will be used to implement the white paper on reopening film and television production that was sent to government officials last week. . Eventually, he said, those specific guidelines for the trade will need to be negotiated with management's AMPTP.

"I know everyone wants to go back to work, but I also know they want to do it safely, and safety is a primary concern of the union and its members," she says in the video (watch it here). “On Monday, we sent out an email explosion to members in the White Paper that was produced by the Working Group of the Industry Safety Committee for the Whole Industry. It contains general guidelines that government officials can use to ensure that the specific problems of film and television production and ultimately post-production can be addressed in the reopening phases that they all describe. ”

"The next step is to provide specific vessel concerns and considerations," he said. "We are putting the finishing touches on our documents right now and we will send them to the IATSE. The next steps will be to create standardized guidelines at the North American level. On the production side, that means gathering information from more than 50 IATSE locations. Since we have National post-production jurisdiction, our work and input should only be collected with the post-production aspects of work covered by IATSE Local 891 in Vancouver.

“In the future, we will also need temporary adjustments to our collective bargaining agreements so that we can adopt these return-to-work protocols. They will need to be negotiated with AMPTP. I don't have a time period when that will start to happen, but as always, I promise to keep you updated. "

The Filmmakers Guild, IATSE Local 600, issued its own protocols last week, including a basic principle that "no one should have to give up their rights or take responsibility to return to work."