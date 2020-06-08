Public memorial and private family funeral to be held in Houston

Mourners will be able to see George Floyd The coffin in his hometown of Houston, the last stop in a series of monuments in his honor.



There will be a six-hour visit Monday (local time) at The Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston.

The display is open to the public, although visitors will be required to wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines. – 15 guests will be allowed to enter at a time for no more than 10 minutes each after viewing the body.

Artists Alex Roman and his mother Sylvia Roman pose in front of his mural in honor of George Floyd in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle via AP) (AP / AAP)

"We are anticipating about 10,000 and that is what we are preparing for," La & # 39; Torria Lemon, a funeral home spokesman, told CNN.

On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up to see Floyd's coffin in public in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where he was born.

Floyd's funeral will take place on Tuesday, followed by a burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the suburbs of Pearland, where he will be buried alongside his mother, Larcenia Floyd.



Floyd's body is already in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Bryan Smart plants American flags along Hillcroft Ave. as he walks toward The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip (AP / AAP)

"#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safe in Houston," he tweeted Sunday.

"It was,quot; a big problem for our city to bring him back home, "Acevedo said.

"He is well known, he is known to many of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we are here to help them and that we support them right now."

George Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding.

A public funeral and a private funeral for George Floyd will be held at the church. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip (AP / AAP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral.

A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.



Biden hopes to extend his condolences to the family, said the aide, who discussed Biden's plans on condition of anonymity.



People join George Floyd's family on a march from Discovery Green to City Hall in downtown Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús / Houston Chronicle) (AP / AAP)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are also among those expected to attend, Lemon said, adding that a summary of the service will be available Monday night.

The previous memorials took place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born.

At the Minneapolis tribute on Thursday, attendees were silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under the officer's knee before he died.



George Floyd's death has inspired international protests and has drawn attention to the treatment of African Americans by the police and the criminal justice system. (AP / AAP)

Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school soccer player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw.