Protesters make a list of demands for Detroit mayor – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The protests over the weekend ended peacefully when thousands gathered in the Detroit metropolitan area and brought to the fore the problems of racism and police brutality.

Protesters are now taking their efforts to the next level by announcing a list of demands for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Detroit members Will Breathe organized Monday's rally at Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

The group took the microphone and revealed 23 lawsuits, including a call to disburse to the Detroit Police Department.

The clamor for change comes after national outrage after a former white police officer was seen in front of the camera kneeling on George Floyd's neck, leading to his death.

Detroit at 8 p.m. The curfew has been lifted and Mayor Duggan is expected to speak to organizers about his demands on Tuesday.

