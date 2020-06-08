Protesters in the UK tear down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston and throw it into the river

As protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continue to sweep the world, protesters in the UK demonstrated that enough is enough when they brought down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in south west England.

According to CNN, the statue of Edward Colton, a 17th The century slave trader has been in Bristol city center since 1985 and has been a controversial piece for many years. There have been several petitions demanding its removal, and on Sunday protesters took matters into their own hands.

In several videos posted on social media, protesters can be seen using a rope to remove the statue from its pedestal. They are then seen taking it to the nearby river, which is the Avon River, and throwing it away when it sinks rapidly.

Avon and Somerset police said in a statement: "There was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal harm by shooting down a statue near Bristol Harborside. An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we are already compiling images of the incident. "

In cities across the United States, officials have been trying to remove statues of Confederate figures in the wake of the recent protests. Like us previously reported, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced last week the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

He said during a press conference: “You see, in Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of the story. One who pretends that the Civil War was about "state rights,quot; and not about the evils of slavery. No one believes it more. "

