Prince Harry's aunt wishes him and Meghan Markle a & # 39; happy & # 39; life in the USA USA

Sophie also shares that everyone in the British royal family is welcoming and supportive of new family members, saying, "We all try to help any new family member."

Prince Harry's aunt, Sophie, argued Meghan MarkleNew life in the United States after Meghan and Harry's departure from the British royal family. It seemed that the Countess of Wessex did not have bad blood with the couple, as she wished them well.

When asked about her opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in Los Angeles, Sophie shared, "I just hope they are happy." During the interview, the Countess of Wessex also spoke about her own struggles to adjust to the royal family.

"It took me a while to find my feet," said Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward's uncle, Harry, on Saturday, June 6. Remember, I had five years to adjust. "

"And for our six-month engagement, I was even staying at Buckingham Palace," he continued. "It's not that you necessarily know how it will work."

During the interview, Sophie also revealed whether she and the other high-ranking royals were asked to take on more public engagements and sponsorships after Harry and Meghan's departure. "We all have our little wallets," he shared. "I don't see anything changing, but if we are asked to do more … I don't know because it really hasn't happened."

This comes after a friend of Prince William's wife said, "Kate is furious at the bigger workload." The source went on to state, "Of course, she is smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She is working as hard as a top CEO, who needs to be pulled out all the time, without the benefits of limits and lots of vacations. "