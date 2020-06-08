Prince Harry's aunt, Sophie, breaks her silence about the couple leaving the royal family: talks to help Meghan!

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and the wife of Prince Charles's brother, Prince Edward, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave their royal titles behind and get away from the palace. That said, Harry's aunt revealed that she tried to help the former actress and emphasized that she hopes "they are happy,quot; no matter what.

During an interview for The Sunday Times, Sophie discussed the current situation, being one of the few members of the royal family to bring up the subject.

As you may know, apart from the Queen's official statements, the other blue bloods have generally been silent about it.

But the countess knows very well what Meghan has been going through since she came from a middle-class family and worked in public relations before joining the royal family.

Also similar to Meghan, she had to deal with all the criticism coming from the media, even when her topless photos leaked to the public not long before her wedding to Prince Edward in 1999.

During the interview, Sophie emphasized that "We all try to help any new member of the family."

It's no secret that Sophie and Meghan get along pretty well, as the two are seen chatting at public events many times.

"I just hope they are happy," added the 55-year-old royal about Meghan, Harry and their young son, Archie Harrison.

He then discussed his own experience and how it differs from Meghan's.

‘Remember I had five years to adjust, and for our 6 month commitment I even stayed at Buckingham Palace. It is not that you necessarily know how everything will be resolved, "he said.

This occurs after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to give up their royal titles and duties on March 31.

Meanwhile, they have moved to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son.



