Prince Andrew and prosecutors come face to face with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince andrew He has not yet participated in a formal interview with US federal prosecutors. USA about his alleged links to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein.
In a new statement from the US Attorney. USA Geoffrey S. Berman Released on Monday, he claimed that the Duke of York continues to evade interrogation by authorities investigating the case. Berman's statement contradicts what Prince Andrew's legal team has said about his willingness to sit down for an interview.
Today, Prince Andrew again attempted to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the Prince has not given a Interview with the federal authorities, he has repeatedly rejected our request to schedule an interview of this type, and almost four months ago he informed us unequivocally, through the same lawyer who issued today's release, that he would not attend that interview, " the lawyer stated.
Berman concluded: "If, indeed, Prince Andrew takes cooperation with the ongoing federal investigation seriously, our doors will remain open and we look forward to knowing when we should expect it."
Berman's statement comes after Prince Andrew's legal team claimed that "on at least three occasions this year he offered to assist as a Justice Department witness."
In addition, his legal team alleged: "Unfortunately, the Justice Department has reacted to the first two offers by violating its own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they may be seeking publicity rather than accepting assistance. offered. "
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images
However, NBC News reported Monday that the United States government is now formally requesting the assistance of the British government to coordinate an interview with the Duke of York. A source told the outlet that federal authorities are requesting access to the Duke through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, a legal route that is similar to a subpoena.
According to Prince Andrew's legal team, "he is not and never has been a,quot; target "of his criminal investigations into Epstein." They also said the Justice Department has previously stated that their participation would be "voluntary."
Prosecutors are seeking the testimony of the Duke of York because of his connections to Epstein, who died of suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Michel Euler-WPA Pool / Getty Imaes
The prince is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old boy. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed that Epstein and his ex-girlfriend trafficked her. Ghislaine Maxwell. Royalty has said it does not recall ever having met her, despite a widely circulated image of him and the teenager believed to have been taken inside Maxwell's London home in 2001.
"I have absolutely no recollection of such a photograph ever being taken," the Duke of York said in a 2019 interview with the BBC, even suggesting that the photo was altered. "I don't remember going up to the house because that picture was taken upstairs and I'm not entirely convinced that … I mean it is … that's what I would describe as I was in that. We can't be sure whether or not, that's my hand on it, whatever it is, left … left side. "
The controversy surrounding his friendship with Epstein and his widely criticized response to the allegations eventually led the prince to relinquish his role as an acting member of the Royal Family.