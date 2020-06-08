Prince Andrew and prosecutors come face to face with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince andrew He has not yet participated in a formal interview with US federal prosecutors. USA about his alleged links to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new statement from the US Attorney. USA Geoffrey S. Berman Released on Monday, he claimed that the Duke of York continues to evade interrogation by authorities investigating the case. Berman's statement contradicts what Prince Andrew's legal team has said about his willingness to sit down for an interview.

Today, Prince Andrew again attempted to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the Prince has not given a Interview with the federal authorities, he has repeatedly rejected our request to schedule an interview of this type, and almost four months ago he informed us unequivocally, through the same lawyer who issued today's release, that he would not attend that interview, " the lawyer stated.

Berman concluded: "If, indeed, Prince Andrew takes cooperation with the ongoing federal investigation seriously, our doors will remain open and we look forward to knowing when we should expect it."