Prince & # 39; s Estate shares a powerful message against racial intolerance & # 39; ugly & # 39;

Real estate officials for The prince They have shared a poignant message that the late musician wrote about racial intolerance to commemorate what would have been his 62nd birthday.

A photo of the singer's timely note from beyond the grave was posted online Sunday, June 7, as Black Lives Matter protests continued around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who He was killed by a white police office in Minnesota last month.

The handwritten card said: "Nothing uglier in the world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE."

In the accompanying caption, reps for the tragic star, originally from Minnesota, wrote: "Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One' Another (sic) & # 39; ".

"In this note you kept in your personal files, you wrote a message that still resonates today."

Prince died of an accidental drug overdose in 2016, at age 57.

Meanwhile actress Salma Hayek She also went to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to her late friend's birthday during the current period of civil unrest.

Along with a photo of old friends hanging on the set of her 2005 music video for "I Love You Heart," which Salma directed, she shared: "With everything that's happening, perhaps many people forget that today is the birthday of Prince. But not me. I miss our two-hour conversations on the phone more than ever and every time I watch the news I wonder what I would think, what song I would write. "

"Brother, how I wish you were here living this moment you dreamed of and expected. Happy birthday, it has started!"