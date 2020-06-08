President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame covered in spray paint after a vulgar impromptu image scrawled on it – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Trump's star on the Walk of Fame has been shattered again by about 20,000 people who marched through Hollywood on Sunday night.

The embattled star, which runs along Hollywood Boulevard, was completely covered in spray paint. According to reports, "BLM,quot; was tagged nearby, and an apparent bag of dog feces was left on top of the darkened star. Before the star was covered with spray paint, images of the star showed expletives and a genital image scrawled on the star.

The vandalism apparently occurred during a Black Lives Matter march organized by rapper YG, nearly two weeks after George Floyd died shortly after being grabbed by the neck below the knee of a Minnesota police officer who has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

The star was washed on Monday morning.

It is the latest indignity inflicted on the star, which the President received as host of "The Apprentice." Since his election, the star has been disfigured by tourists and dogs, covered with "Resisto,quot; stickers, demolished with a pickaxe, covered with fake jail bars, and scrawled swastikas. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was also covered in 2018 with duplicates of the star by a right-wing street artist.