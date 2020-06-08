Porsha Williams Targets Youth: Highlights the Importance of Focusing the Voices of Students Addressing Racism and Police Brutality

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account, saying that young people should be heard. Take a look at the position he started on his social media account below.

‘ATTENTION YOUTH AND STUDENTS OF ATLANTA❗️ Saturday June 6 for # HBCUs4BlackLives: Focus on youth! During this time, it is important that we focus the voices of our students and youth dealing with racism, police brutality, and other forms of systemic oppression with Atlanta. Come and amplify your voice and the voices of those we have lost. Now is the time to support our Atlanta youth! @PrinceJauan @MaryPatHector # HBCUs4BlackLives #AtlantaYouth #AtlantaProtest #AtlantaProtests, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "These young people are going to change the world."

A commenter wrote this terrible message: ‘My dad passed away. He was missing since last Wednesday night. They found him on the highway, his vehicle nowhere in the Diamond bar. They are still investigating. Please pray for me because I need all the prayers I can get to be the strength to overcome the tragedy. I love you all to death from the bottom of my heart. "

Someone else said, "They are brave and passionate about their beliefs," and another follower posted this message: "I hope the young man will hear his powerful words with those headphones on his ears."

A commenter said: ‘The youth accepted the challenge and carried the torch. I am very proud ".

Someone else wrote: ‘What we should be fighting for is that all lives matter, not just white, not just black, all lives, that's what we should all protest! To make a change that all lives matter. "

A commenter posted this message: ‘A Petal police officer killed Marc Davis in 2017. He was shot in the back. Her family continues to demand justice. Without videos there are no social networks. Therefore, we cannot seek justice. He was my brother! Say his name! #JusticeForMarcDavis ".

Recently, Porsha announced a two-part episode of WWHL on matters related to Black Lives Matter.

Ad

‘Tune in Monday night at 11 p.m. and Tuesday at 10 p.m. for a special 2-part episode of #WWHL! #BlackLivesMatter (@bravotv network only) @bravoandy @wkamaubell @bravowwhl, "Porsha wrote in her post.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

7 7