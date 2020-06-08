Pornhub image pledging to show only ebony videos to BLM is fake

Sorry for the men and women who expected this, but the screenshot that looks like the Pornhub website that promises to show only ebony videos in solidarity with the black community is bogus.

The screenshot that was shared by some of his favorites, including Trey Songz and Ludacris, who has since removed his post, stated: “We pledge to stand in solidarity and take action with the black community as they legitimately demand justice. That is why from June 6 to 12 only ebony videos will be available on our website. "

Now, it didn't seem a little weird about this, so we spoke exclusively with a Pornhub representative who tells us that the image "is not accurate,quot; and added that "it is false and never appeared on our site,quot;.

Although you won't see just ebony videos on the site, Pornhub is supporting the black community in another way, as they "promise to support by donating $ 100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality," they said in a tweet.

In addition, they added that "Pornhub stands in solidarity against racism and social injustice."

Pornhub stands in solidarity against racism and social injustice. If you can, we encourage you to give to organizations like @bailproject @BlackVisionsMN @MNFreedomFund @splcenter @NAACP – Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) May 31, 2020

We pledge to support by donating $ 100,000 to organizations that are actively fighting for equality. We hope you will join us. – Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) May 31, 2020

