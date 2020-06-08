MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders of the city where George Floyd died at the hands of police pushed to dismantle the entire department.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the country demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that sometimes resulted in clashes with the police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when the protests were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Two weeks after Floyd, a jobless black gorilla, died after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee to his neck for several minutes, the majority of the Minneapolis City Council promised to dismantle the 800-member agency.

"It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe," City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday. "Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period."

On Monday Derek Chauvin, the filmed officer pressing his knee to Floyd's neck and one of four who will be fired from the department after Floyd's death, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court as the charge on his against was improved to second. degree of murder.

This is not the first time that an American city has struggled over how to deal with a police department accused of being overly aggressive or prejudiced in its ranks. In Ferguson, Missouri, where a white officer in 2014 fatally shot Michael Brown, an 18-year-old young black man, then-Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities considered dismantling the police department. The city eventually struck a deal below that, but one that required massive reforms.

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department, and the first concrete changes came when the city agreed to ban chokes and neck restraints.

On Sunday, nine of the 12 members of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to end the police as the city currently knows it. Mayor Jacob Frey said he does not support the "total abolition,quot; of the department.

Protesters across the country demand police reforms and a reckoning with institutional racism in response to Floyd's death, and calls to "underfund the police,quot; have become war cries for many. A heavy-handed response to protests in many places has underscored what critics have maintained: Law enforcement is militarized and too often uses excessive force.

Cities imposed curfews as several protests last week were marred by spasms of arson, assaults and violent raids on companies. More than 10,000 people have been arrested across the country since the protests began, according to reports tracked by The Associated Press. Videos of officers with riot gear using tear gas or physical force have even been released, including against peaceful protesters.

But the United States' protests in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful, and over the weekend, several police departments seemed to withdraw from aggressive tactics.

Several cities have also lifted the curfew, including Chicago and New York, where the governor urged protesters to test for the virus and proceed with caution until they have. Leaders across the country have expressed concern that the protests could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

For the first time since the protests began in New York more than a week ago, most officers on Sunday were not wearing riot helmets as they watched the protests. Police moved the barricades at the Trump Hotel in Columbus Circle in search of protesters so they could pass.

Officers in some parts of the city casually smoked cigarettes or ate ice cream and pizza. Some officers shook hands and posed for photos with motorcyclists at a rally.

In Compton, California, several thousand protesters, some on horseback, marched peacefully through the city, just south of Los Angeles. The only police presence was a dozen sheriff's deputies, who observed without involvement.

In Washington, D.C., South Carolina National Guard troops were seen leaving their hotel on Sunday shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted that he was giving the order to withdraw them from the nation's capital.

Things were not so peaceful in Seattle, where the mayor and the police chief had said they were trying to reduce tensions. Police used explosive devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters after rocks, bottles, and explosives were thrown at officers on Saturday night. On Sunday night, a man drove a car against protesters, hit a barricade, and then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol, authorities said. A 27-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Dual crises, the coronavirus pandemic, and protests have especially affected the black community, which has been disproportionately affected by the virus, and have also exposed deep political fissures in the United States during this presidential election year.

Trump's leadership during both has been questioned by Democrats and some Republicans who viewed his response to COVID-19 as too little, too late, and his reaction to the protests as harsh and callous.

On Sunday, US Senator Mitt Romney of Utah marched in a protest in Washington against minority police mistreatment, making him the first known Republican senator to do so.

"We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality," Romney, who represents Utah, told NBC News.

Floyd's body arrived in Texas on Sunday for a third and final memorial service, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. A visit is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by a service and burial Tuesday in the suburbs of Pearland.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)