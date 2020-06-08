Police comply "Calls to end police brutality with more police brutality" – Up News Info

Trevor Noah and The daily show of social distance He returned from a two-week hiatus tonight, but damn if he had anything to talk about. It's not like, you know, things happened.

But Comedy Central's intrepid night host went ahead and chose to tackle an old topic: police brutality.

The day before George Floyd rested, an often gloomy Noah said: “People have been comparing this moment to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. And just like in the 1960s, agents of the The law has carried out these calls to end political brutality with even more police brutality. "

Cue the montage of "heavily armed police using military-style tactics." During the video clips, a reporter noted how local law enforcement agencies procured heavy weapons after 9/11 to combat the threat of terrorism.

"Think about it," said Noah. "Police departments obtained this heavy equipment to fight terrorists … and now it is being used again by Americans who are exercising their right to protest. … I may have forgotten my story, but I don't recall the part where al Qaeda attacked the United States with cardboard signs. "

Watch over eight minutes of Noah's monologue above. Tonight's guests are Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor and Super Bowl champion and NFL Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin. See their segments below:



