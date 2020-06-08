Piece of clothing, phone last seen with a lost eagle boy found in the river; restricted search

An article of clothing belonging to a boy who went missing Friday night in Eagle was found Saturday in the Eagle River, and a phone he was carrying when he went missing was found in the river near the apartment complex where he was last seen. The sheriff's office said Sunday night.

It is estimated that more than 500 volunteers have looked for Sebastian Castro, a 3-year-old boy, a boy with autism who disappeared near the Eagle Villas apartments, which are located up to the Eagle River, since he disappeared on Friday night.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Sunday night that an item of clothing was found that was positively identified as belonging to the boy in the river. Search crews expanded downstream, and the phone he had when he went missing was found Sunday in the river below the apartment complex, the sheriff's office said.

"Despite the extensive efforts of first responders and volunteers, we have been unable to find any additional leads," the sheriff's office wrote in the statement.

The ECSO said it will consolidate search efforts into the river starting Monday and that voluntary shore searches will be suspended for now. Air operations will continue, the sheriff's office said, and Vail Mountain Rescue will lead the water search efforts.

