Photos: See how Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her birthday

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of Bollywood's most lively actresses. She is known for her iconic dance floors and her healthy lifestyle. She is a committed family person too. Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has two children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra.

The actress celebrates her birthday today. In addition to husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, who posted videos of her on social media, the actress celebrated her special day by cutting a cake with the family.

Raj, Shamita, Shilpa's sons Viaan and Samisha, Shilpa's mother Sunanda and her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra were pressured during the celebration. We wish the actress a very happy birthday.