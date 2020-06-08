Phaedra Parks tells fans that protests are just the beginning

Phaedra Parks told her fans and followers that protesting is only the beginning. He also addressed the importance of voting in his recent post on social media.

‘Protesting is just the beginning. The real follow-up is voting. This week our power is at the ballot box. Support and support with @keeppaulhowardda. It has been instrumental in protecting protesters against #policebrutality. #VOTE Pha ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You always show up for a good cause. Thank you, "and one commenter posted this message:" Yes Phaedra, this is at the beginning! WE ALL MUST VOTE! "

One follower posted this message: "You are a beautiful and strong black woman and I love you for keeping up the good work," and another follower said, "You look younger and younger @phaedraparks."

Someone else wrote: pha @phaedraparks Love You PHAEDRA! Happy Sunday beautiful! I hope you are doing well, love! Stay Safe Beautiful! "And another comment posted this message:" Amen Phae Phae, which is a great place to start … # Please vote. "

One commenter wrote: "Mrs. Parks God bless you (email protected)"

Another follower said, "I voted and I feel like I made a difference for anyone who stood in line, whether it was the rain or the heat that made the difference, no one can take that away."

Aside from this, Phaedra had an important message for fans and followers of all the people who chose to remain silent these days amid the massive drama in the United States caused by the murder of George Floyd and more injustices.

“ As an individual, you have the right to your unique expression, but to remain silent because that is the most comfortable thing to do is UNACCEPTABLE because this month is the father, husband, uncle, son, brother or friend of another person, but next month It could be your loved one and you will want the same fervor and clamor that you are intentionally being apathetic about now & # 39; & # 39 ;, posted.

Ad

Fans appreciated his message.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0